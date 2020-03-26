Right now, most of us are adjusting to being quarantined at home. But the true sacrifices are being made by those on the front lines: our brave healthcare workers fighting tirelessly to save lives in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic. If you’re wondering how you’re supposed to react to all this, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids have an awfully good (and gosh darn cute) place to start: by showing some appreciation, preferably in the form of a video in which your baby brother seems to be learning how to clap for the very first time.

Watching Kate and Willliam’s kids clap for healthcare staff in this new video isn’t just brightening our day — it’s inspiring us to show a little gratitude of our own.

On the Kensington Royal Instagram, the royals wrote this message: “To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.” The video shows 6-year-old George, 4-year-old Charlotte, and 1-year-old Louis clapping their hearts out as they face the camera (and adorably, Louis keeps peeking back at his big sibs for clues).

So, let’s all take a leaf from these young royals’ book and think about how we can show our gratitude for the healthcare workers in our cities — this video is a heartwarming gesture and a much-needed dose of cuteness in a scary time. Let’s back it up by taking action to support those in need.

Kate Middleton is more relatable than ever as we all quarantine. Here are other fave regular mom moments from the Duchess.