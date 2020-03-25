A huge congratulations are in order because Bindi Sue Irwin is married! The daughter of late great “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin shared her first official wedding photo on Wednesday morning — and we’re not crying, you are (okay, fine, we’re totally crying). Mere hours before coronavirus restrictions were put in place in Australia, the 21-year-old bride said “I do” to now-husband Chandler Powell at the family’s beloved Australia Zoo.

Bindi Sue took to Instagram to share the first official look of the nuptials, revealing a sweet snapshot of the couple kissing in front of a wall of flowers. She also shared that they made a few hard concessions due to the global pandemic. “We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us; however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos,” Bindi Sue explained, adding, “Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.”

And, as mom Terri Irwin previously hinted they would, the family paid tribute to Steve in a subtle yet meaningful way.

Wrote Bindi Sue, “Today we celebrated life and reveled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this — stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!”

