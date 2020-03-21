Will Meghan Markle have another baby? It’s hard to believe it, but it’s been 10 months since she and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, into the world. And because we all adore every glimpse of the cute little royal redhead that we get, it’s hard not to wonder if another oh-so-sweet baby Sussex might join the family in the near future. Here’s what we know so far.

To recap, baby Archie was born on May 6, 2019 — back before Meghan and Harry stepped down from their duties as senior royals and moved to North America (Canada, to be precise). During the time Archie and his parents did still live in London, the public got to know the child through the typical royal engagements: first photos after his birth, a snapshot from his christening, and who could forget his first royal tour? It didn’t take long for little Archie to charm the world.

Right around the time the Sussexes announced their historic decision to break away from the monarchy, rumors that Harry and Meghan were planning a second child had started to circulate. But with the increased publicity surrounding their big move, it makes sense that they would hold off a bit longer. However, some signs do seem to point to a sibling for baby Archie… perhaps sooner rather than later. Let’s explore.

Meghan and Harry don’t want Archie to be an only child

In the January issue of Woman UK, royal biographer Duncan Larcombe claimed that sources close to Meghan and Harry say the couple very much wants Archie to grow up with a sibling. He also implied that because they “virtually disappeared from the public eye for a ‘six-week break'” that they may have used that time to try to conceive.

The timing may be ideal right now

Meghan and Harry have both been candid in the past year about how difficult it was for Meghan to endure the often cruel and relentless British media while carrying the couple’s first child. And, in general, being a royal in the UK means they maintain very little privacy. But now that they’ve moved to Canada, the couple seems to enjoy a more relaxed and obscured lifestyle. Plus, they just wrapped up all of their official royal obligations, so they could easily lay low until Meghan is ready to announce a second pregnancy.

Plus, a source told Us Weekly in November that Meghan and Harry hoped to be pregnant with their second child by 2020. “Their family is their No. 1 priority,” the insider said.

Meghan hopes to have an LA baby

Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland seemed to fly out to the UK as much as possible during Meghan’s pregnancy with baby Archie. Still, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly found being in London while expecting extremely difficult. “She said that being pregnant in the UK without any of her family and friends felt incredibly lonely and uncomfortable for her, so she’s keen to change that the second time around and would like to buck tradition to ensure she’s happy — although that may ruffle feathers along the way,” a source told New! magazine back in November.

Hm, that doesn’t sound too far off from their current situation, does it? So, it’s interesting that the source also revealed, “Meghan already told pals that when she comes to deliver her next baby, she’d like to do it in LA where she was born and bred.”

Princess Diana’s former assistant sees future Sussexes

While promoting his documentary Princess Diana’s ‘Wicked’ Stepmother last October, Princess Diana’s former assistant Paul Burrell made a prediction about the Sussex family. “I think that Meghan will have a baby very soon. A: The clock’s ticking. B: She wants at least two children,” Burrell told Life & Style. Of course, his “C” insinuated that Meghan may have been pregnant in the fall, but his prediction that another baby could come soon may still pan out.

Harry has been hitting up parents of two for intel

Sounds like someone is getting ready for a family dynamic shift! In October 2019, Meghan and Harry attended an event in the UK to honor families of deployed servicemen and servicewomen. During the event, he struck up a conversation with one of the families that feels pretty darn telling. “Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children as well, because we both have older children,” the eventgoer told Forces Network, adding, “And we were trying to encourage him to have a second baby.

Harry outright said he wants two kids

If hints and coded conversation aren’t convincing enough, well, consider this: Harry straight out told primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall that he wanted more than one child. The two spoke for Meghan’s guest-edited issue of British Vogue, during which they discussed the changing environment and things that affect it.

“I think, weirdly because of the people that I’ve met and the places I’ve been fortunate enough to go, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…” Harry shared before Dr. Goodall interjected, “Not too many!” Harry’s response? “Two, maximum!” And there you have it.

Meghan has talked about more babies, too

And according to People welcoming sweet baby Archie into the fold only made Meghan more convinced she wants to grow their family. “They definitely want to,” the insider told the outlet in May 2019. “Meghan has talked about having one more.” The source also noted how Harry will make the best dad — no matter how many kids the couple has. “He’s always enthusiastic with children, and now he will have his own little world that he has dreamed of for a long time.”

Of course, it goes without saying we have to take all of this with a huge grain of salt. Until Harry and Meghan officially announce a second pregnancy, we can’t know anything for sure. But still… we look forward to having another little Sussex to squee over.