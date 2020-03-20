The Bachelor Star Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Colton Underwood, 28, is the most recent celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. On Friday the former Bachelor star took to Instagram to post a video of himself sharing his diagnosis while trying to stay positive, captioning it, “We got this.”

“I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week,” Underwood said. “My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today.”

“For anyone out there that is hesitant to self-quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home,” he said in the Instagram Live video. “We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.”

Despite his diagnosis, the former Bachelor alum is taking this as an opportunity to encourage young people to social distance, as health officials have advised. Underwood also took the opportunity to educate anyone who believes the virus is “for the elderly people.” He said, “I want to let you guys know, I am 28, I consider myself pretty healthy. I workout regularly, I eat healthy. I became symptomatic a few days ago.”

While the star looks to be in great physical condition, he admits the illness has actually “been kicking my ass.”

“The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or going to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted,” he said of his symptoms. “The reason I am sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to hopefully encourage you guys to stay home.”

Maybe it will take a 28-year-old to get through to young people that everyone needs to stay home. “Stay at home, do your part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another” he reiterated to fans.

Underwood, for his part, is resting at girlfriend Cassie Rudolph’s house and will be social distancing for the foreseeable future.

