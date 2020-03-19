At a time when our medical system is facing unprecedented new challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, some of our favorite fictional medical systems are rising to the occasion. Grey’s Anatomy found a unique way to give back amid the new coronavirus, donating the medical supplies they use on the show to emergency services that are finding themselves understocked and in need. Brilliant! Of course Grey’s Anatomy is our savior in all this.

Entertainment Tonight reports that both Grey’s Anatomy and their spinoff Station 19 were able to donate emergency supplies to local emergency services. “At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station,” showrunner Krista Vernoff told the outlet. “They were tremendously grateful. At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”

Both the Los Feliz, Los Angeles firehouse and the City of Ontario Fire Department received supplies from these shows, and reached out on social media to express their gratitude. Grey’s star Ellen Pompeo did the same, sharing a photo of medical workers holding up signs that said: “We stay here for you, please stay home for us.”

“It’s the least we can do,” Pompeo wrote, and we agree — but we’re also really glad that all those supplies from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are going to good use!

