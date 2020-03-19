EntertainmentEntertainment News

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & Other ABC Dramas Are Donating Their Medical Supplies to Emergency Services

by

At a time when our medical system is facing unprecedented new challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, some of our favorite fictional medical systems are rising to the occasion. Grey’s Anatomy found a unique way to give back amid the new coronavirus, donating the medical supplies they use on the show to emergency services that are finding themselves understocked and in need. Brilliant! Of course Grey’s Anatomy is our savior in all this.

Entertainment Tonight reports that both Grey’s Anatomy and their spinoff Station 19 were able to donate emergency supplies to local emergency services. “At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station,” showrunner Krista Vernoff told the outlet. “They were tremendously grateful. At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”

Both the Los Feliz, Los Angeles firehouse and the City of Ontario Fire Department received supplies from these shows, and reached out on social media to express their gratitude. Grey’s star Ellen Pompeo did the same, sharing a photo of medical workers holding up signs that said: “We stay here for you, please stay home for us.”

View this post on Instagram

Its the least we can do…❤️

A post shared by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on

“It’s the least we can do,” Pompeo wrote, and we agree — but we’re also really glad that all those supplies from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are going to good use!

Station 19 has already been renewed for another season. Find out what other shows have been renewed in 2020 too.

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Amanda Seyfried

These Celebs’ Dogs Are So, So Happy Their Owners Had to Stay Home All Week

These Celebs’ Dogs Are So, So Happy Their Owners Had to Stay Home All Week

View article
Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Queen Elizabeth

Where Queen Elizabeth & Other Members of the Royal Family Are Quarantined

Where Queen Elizabeth & Other Members of the Royal Family Are Quarantined

View article
Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Check

Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Check In With Al Roker & Craig Melvin During Coronavirus Quarantine

Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Check In With Al Roker & Craig Melvin During Coronavirus Quarantine

View article
Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks at

All the Free Livestream Concerts to Watch While Stuck at Home — Garth Brooks, Keith Urban & More

All the Free Livestream Concerts to Watch While Stuck at Home — Garth Brooks, Keith Urban & More

View article
Chris Harrison, Clare Crawley

Clare Crawley’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Might Have a Completely New Cast of Men

Clare Crawley’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Might Have a Completely New Cast of Men

View article
Vanessa Bryant Seeks to Amend Kobe's

Vanessa Bryant Wants Kobe’s Trust to Include the Couple’s Youngest Daughter, Capri

Vanessa Bryant Wants Kobe’s Trust to Include the Couple’s Youngest Daughter, Capri

ad