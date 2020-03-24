We’re all settling into our respective locations for the foreseeable future. But when you’re a member of the royal family, it’s not as simple as just returning to your home base — after all, you have many of those. As travel plans for the royal family have been made clear we’re keeping track of where every member of the royal family is quarantined going forward — who’s together, who’s apart, and what they’ve said about the situation.

So, here’s where the royal family will be spending these socially distanced weeks. And yes, we’re including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because, despite their efforts to exit the royal family, they’re still family.

Prince William & Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently believed to be at their Sandringham country estate Anmer Hall with their three young children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. George and Charlotte will be homeschooled as their school picks up a remote learning schedule, and the whole family appears to be riding out this period of quarantine from their country home.

William released an Instagram video addressing the crisis directly: “Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together,” he said, urging viewers to get involved and donate to the National Emergencies Trust, an organization now raising money to help local charities affected by the pandemic.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Vancouver, Canada with baby Archie, and reportedly doing their best to keep calm. “Meghan said they are grateful, especially Harry, that they could spend time with his family before all this insanity began,” a source told DailyMail.

Harry and Meghan made a final trip to the UK for a royal appearance in early March, after announcing their step back from the royal family in January. It’s unclear when they might be able to travel back there again (or whether they’d want to), but Harry is reportedly in close touch with his father and brother abroad.

The Sussex ex-royals posted their own message of solidarity too: “These are uncertain times,” the wrote. “And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”

They advised us to act with compassion, and vowed to provide information, resources, and inspiration in the weeks ahead. “We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process,” they wrote. “And build a digital neighborhood that feels safe for every one of us.”

We hope these royals are staying safe, just like the rest of us. The best example they can set is staying in, being responsible, and doing their best to help those in need.

Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip

On March 19, the Queen confirmed that she and her husband Prince Philip will be spending their time at Windsor Castle through the Easter season. “As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,” she said. “We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of ilfe for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”

“You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part,” she concluded.

The Queen has cancelled upcoming engagements including three garden parties at Buckingham Palace and an April service at St. Georges’s Chapel.

Prince Charles & Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Clarence House has confirmed that the Queen’s son Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla are no longer going on their spring royal tour. “Owing to the unfolding situation with the Coronavirus pandemic, The British Government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan.”

Charles and Camilla primarily reside at their London home Clarence House, a townhouse close to Buckingham Palace. The 71-year-old prince has not yet confirmed whether this is where he and Camilla will stay for the coming weeks.

