Tom Hanks Gives Hopeful Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis: ‘Let’s Take Care Of Ourselves’

Just days after confirming that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) while filming a movie in Australia, Tom Hanks is sharing a hopeful update that’s giving fans a sigh of relief.

“Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx,” the actor wrote alongside a photo of a stuffed kangaroo holding up an Australian flag, a plate with a large helping of Vegemite and toast, and a glass of water.

Fans were quick to comment on the actor’s post, specifically calling out the Australian spread on his toast. “I’m guessing the amount of Vegemite on that bread increases your chance of surviving,” one fan joked while another added, “Hanx mate, as a true Vegemite aficionado, I need to let you know you’ve gone too far. Too far! Go easy. On the other hand, the veg has true restorative powers for those who are sick.”

It’s clear the 63-year-old is still in positive spirits after being diagnosed with the virus that’s been rapidly spreading across the globe on Wednesday. He and wife Rita were the first celebrities to go public with their diagnosis with an Instagram post that shocked fans.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he shared. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

The next day, the actor shared another update, thanking fans for their get well wishes and concerns. He once again thanked medical workers who have been helping himself and Rita get back to better health.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”