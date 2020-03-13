We’ve all heard it: Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Sing “happy birthday” twice. Or the chorus of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” twice. Or, really, anything that makes you happy and lasts 20 seconds. Mariah Carey is following those guidelines too, and making sure kids Morrocan and Monroe follow suit. Her song of choice? Her own hit song “Fantasy.”

Carey took to with this adorable routine, which shows her setting a 20-second timer and then rapping along to ODB’s verse in her song “Fantasy,” along with her kids. (And yes, they actually know a lot of the words!)

The singer and her 8-year-old twins all lined up at the sink in Carey’s crazy glam, all-gold bathroom and got ready to film their mom’s latest TikTok video. “You ready guys?” Carey asks. “20 seconds.”

Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol' Dirty Bastard! Wash your hands! Stay safe!!! ❤️ https://t.co/lStI918GmF pic.twitter.com/SO8SQJNrk7 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 13, 2020

As they scrub their hands, ODB’s verse kicks in and her twins start singing along: “Me and Mariah go back like babies and pacifiers!” The timer goes off, and Morrocan and Monroe throw their heads back and shout. Success! “All right, whose hands are clean?!” Carey asks.

We’re obsessed with this Carey-Cannon family dance party — but beyond how cute (and confident!) Carey’s kids are, this video shows an important lesson. Now, with the new coronavirus still spreading quickly, we need to be able to engage all our family members in safe practices, without causing undue fear.

Telling your kids, “you need to wash your hands for 20 seconds because there’s a global pandemic”? Scary. Telling them, “you need to wash your hands for 20 seconds because that’s how long it takes us to rap this verse”? Inspired.

