Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the brilliant minds behind addictive Netflix show-slash-experiment Love Is Blind, are here to share more of their romance-building wisdom — and we’re all ears. Sure, many of the relationships on Love Is Blind crashed and burned, but the Lacheys themselves never faltered. They presided over the show as relationship experts, proven by their very happy eight-year marriage, and their latest tip gives us even more insight into how they maintain a happy home. Vanessa revealed on a recent podcast that she and Nick like to indulge in shower sex, and while we’ve never loved the idea, we’re willing to be open-minded.

Vanessa was a guest on Nikki and Brie Bella’s The Bellas Podcast when she opened up about how she keeps the spark alive in her marriage. The Bellas noted that Vanessa and Nick both have busy, full-time careers, and share three kids: Phoenix Robert, Camden John, and Brooklyn Elisabeth. So, how do they find the time to get it on?

“I’m in the shower and I’m like, ‘I have a full day. You have a full day. It’s either now or never,'” Lachey laid out. “The kids are at school. It happens and then later that night, if you get like the cherry on top, great. But if not, we already did shower sex.”

Vanessa doesn’t spill on how this little tradition started, but it’s now a key part of her and Nick’s routine. “I’m in the shower and he’s there and the kids are gone … I say ‘Babe’ and he knows exactly.”

Honestly, it does sound like a sneaky (and convenient) way to fit in some alone time in a house full of kids. Just make sure you’re staying safe, and if the kids are home, that the bathroom door is locked.

Did you know that the Lacheys are considering a fourth kid? Check out these other celeb families that are getting bigger all the time.