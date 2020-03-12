EntertainmentCelebrities

Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Opens Up About Famous Boyfriend in Rare Interview

by

When Keanu Reeves walked the red carpet of an LA art gala hand-in-hand with a beautiful white-haired woman last November, the world instantly started buzzing about the romance. And in a new interview, that woman — Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant — is proving she’s worthy of every bit of our intrigue. From sharing her thoughts on “fitting in” to artfully addressing questions about marriage, Grant just gave a rare glimpse into what life is like with her famous partner (aka, “The Internet’s Boyfriend”).

Speaking with British Vogue, the L.A.-based artist, 46, admits she harbors no illusions about the fact that she stands out. “I’m a 6-ft-1 woman with white hair. You know, the idea of fitting in…” she said, continuing, “If I wanted to look like Kim Kardashian, I would have to have surgery removing about a foot off my legs.” So, it likely wasn’t altogether surprising for Grant when the public response to her relationship with Reeves proved to be… intense.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” she told the magazine wryly. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?'”

Not only can we see why Reeves respects Grant, but we’re also developing a crush on her ourselves, TBH.

According to Grant, she and Reeves originally connected over something that feels oh-so-apropos for the man who inspired countless “Sad Keanu” memes: their first book, Ode to Happiness, which serves as a playful guide to climbing out of depression. Published in 2011, it features his poetic text juxtaposed against her drawings. “The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift. All of our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him — they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing.”

Now, they run X Artists’ Books together and, obviously, have turned that early chemistry into a full-blown romance (and, unwittingly, an internet obsession). Could something even bigger be in the cards for these two next? Like, oh you know, a wedding?

“Over a glass of wine… I would love to tell you,” she responded at the idea of marriage. “Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

Fascinating, indeed.

Before you go, click here to see which celebrity couples have gotten engaged in 2020. 

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Sylvia Browne

Sylvia Browne’s Best & Worst Predictions Over the Years

Sylvia Browne’s Best & Worst Predictions Over the Years

View article
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Shared a 2008 Sylvia Browne Book Predicting the Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian Shared a 2008 Sylvia Browne Book Predicting the Coronavirus

View article
Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Admits Her

‘The Bachelor’ Runner-Up Hannah Ann Admits Her Biggest Regret About Being With Peter Weber

‘The Bachelor’ Runner-Up Hannah Ann Admits Her Biggest Regret About Being With Peter Weber

View article
Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

View article
Jenna Bush Hager, Oprah Winfrey, Reese

What All the Celebrity Book Clubs Are Reading This March

What All the Celebrity Book Clubs Are Reading This March

View article
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Are

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Are Co-Producing a True Crime Series — Please & Thank You

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Are Co-Producing a True Crime Series — Please & Thank You

ad