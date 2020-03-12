Tom Hanks, 63, and wife Rita Wilson, 63 shared Wednesday that they have tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus), they are the first celebrities to go public with a diagnosis. The married couple announced the news with a statement according to The New York Times.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks said. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

He went on to say that he and Rita “will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated,” Hanks said.

Hanks and Wilson are currently in Australia filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie where Hanks plays Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Warner Bros., the studio behind the film released the following statement according to Deadline:

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).”

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”

“The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

Click here to see more celebs who have spoken out about their health issues.