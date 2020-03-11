What All the Celebrity Book Clubs Are Reading This March

March has been a pretty bizarre month — everything’s felt a little uncertain, between the tumultuous Democratic primaries, the new coronavirus pandemic, and — of course — The Bachelor finale. So, what better time to immerse yourself in a book that takes place far, far away? These celebrity book club picks for March are the perfect way to forget our own worries and dive into someone else’s life for an hour (or two or three).

Whether or not you’re self-quarantining right now, it’s fair to say we could all use a distraction. So what are you waiting for? Get these books on your shelf ASAP.

Reese Witherspoon

Forced to cancel your travel plans? Live vicariously with Reese Witherspoon’s March 2020 pick: The Jetsetters by Amanda Eyre Ward. “I love the sense of adventure in this story,” Witherspoon writes on Instagram. “It’s about a disconnected family that reunites on a cruise ship traveling through Europe. 🛳 If you’re packing for spring break, be sure to include a copy of this fun read and follow along.”

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey initially selected My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell for March 2020, but after learning that the book faced similar criticism of appropriating Latinx stories as her controversial January pick, American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins. Instead, Oprah is leaning into the conversation and sticking with American Dirt for March. She’s also airing a two-part Apple TV episode of her interview with the author.

Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager’s book club Read With Jenna is officially one year old! This month, Hager is reading Writers & Lovers by Lily King. “This coming-of-age story grapples with themes of identity, grief, ambition and love,” Hager wrote on Instagram. “I hope you will read with us and fall in love with Lily King’s Casey Peabody just like I did!”

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts’ book club Belletrist is reading These Ghosts Are Family by Maisy Card this March. This novel tells the story of multiple generations of a Jamaican family, and one long-buried secret that will change lives forever.

Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck’s March picks lean into the fantastical, with How to Train Your Dragon by Cressida Cowell as his “rookie” book, and The Hare with Amber Eyes by Edmund de Waal for his “veteran” pick. The Hare with Amber Eyes tells the story of de Waal’s family, the Ephrussis, a banking family that thrived in nineteenth-century Paris and Vienna. The story follows their collection of netsuke, and how they made their way all the way to Edmund himself.

