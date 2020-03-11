If you’re still reeling from Peter Weber’s Bachelor season, let us divert your attention from that disaster with a new center of focus — ABC just quietly revealed the men of Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. There are 32 hopefuls who’ll be vying for Crawley’s heart and, well, let’s just say there seem to be some promising picks in the bunch. At the same time, though, fans are already expressing concern over the age gap between 38-year-old Crawley and many of her 20- and early-30-something suitors.

So, let’s take a look at Crawley’s cast at a glance. They come from all over the U.S. as well as Canada. That’s good, right? However (and it’s a big one), only a few of the men are over the age of 35. When Crawley was announced as the next Bachelorette, fans expressed their excitement over having a woman from a new age demographic representing the franchise for a minute. Those same fans now feel worried that Crawley’s season is destined to become the same trainwreck that Weber’s turned out to be.

“So many contestants are a lot younger than her,” one fan commented on ABC’s album. “It’s not necessarily a bad thing but I would have thought only a few would be, not the majority. I feel like this is adding a whole other level of challenge to the season. It’s hard enough to fall in love and connect with someone but now she will have to worry about serious age gaps and differences.”

Interestingly, though, the contestant whose photo has the most “likes” so far is only 29.

For context, here’s the whole group by name, age, and hometown.

The men vying for Crawley’s heart will be: Aaron G., 33, Fort Lauderdale, FL; Alex B., 28, Dallas, TX; Anthony W., 27, Huntington Beach, CA; Austin B., 28, Cut Off, LA; Bennett M., 27, Orland, FL; Blake Monar, 30, Phoenix, AZ; Blake Moynes, 29, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Bret E. 42, Provo, UT; Cameron D., 28, Newport Beach, CA; Chris C., 27, Salt Lake City, UT; Dale M., 31, New York City, NY; Demar J., 26, Scottsdale, AZ; Ed W., 36, Miami, FL; Ellis M., 26, Dallas, TX; Grant L., 25, Boston, MA; Greg G., 26, Edison, NJ; Ivan H., 28, Dallas, TX; Jake M., 25, Lafayette, CO; James C., 23, Chicago, IL; Jay S., 29, Oakland Park, FL; Jordan C., 26, New York City, NY; Josh E., 31, Minneapolis, MN; JP C., 25, Jacksonville Beach, FL; Karl S., 33, Miami, FL; Matt G., 26, Jupiter, FL; Matt J., 28, New York, NY; Mike T., 38, Calgary, Canada; Miles G., 27, Shreveport, LA; Nick E., 25, Nashville, TN; Noah E., 25, Long Beach, CA; Tyler C., 27, Morgantown, WV; and Yosef A, 30, Daphne.

The new season of The Bachelorette starts Monday, May 18 on ABC.

