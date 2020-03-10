Jenna Dewan Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Boyfriend Steve Kazee

Congratulations! Jenna Dewan, 39, and Steve Kazee, 44, are now the proud parents of one cute newborn! The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy March 6, Dewan shared on Instagram. Dewan also shares 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum. This is Dewan and Steve’s first child together.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

This little bundle of joy comes just a few days after Dewan shared inside photos of the nursery she had been decorating.

“I’m nervous as can be,” the actress told Us Weekly days before giving birth. “But I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK. There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond. We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

Click here to see more celebs who have recently given birth in 2020.