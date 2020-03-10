Time to admit something embarrassing! In all my years of passionately belting “when will my reflection show who I am inside,” I did not know that Christina Aguilera was the voice behind it. In 1998, Aguilera recorded one of the best Disney songs of all time, Mulan‘s “Reflection,” and she’s recorded a new version for the 2020 Mulan too. Aguilera is reflecting on her meteoric rise from 1998 to now — and how excited she is to share this new version of the movie with her kids.

Aguilera shares two kids with husband Matthew Rutler: 5-year-old daughter Summer Rain, and 12-year-old son Max. She talked to Extra about why she’s excited to be a part of the remake — and how different her life is now from when she was auditioning in 1998.

“To now do a re-imagined version of ‘Reflection,’ new material for the movie, it’s such an amazing thing, such a warrior story, a fighter story. We all have that in us and it has been a thread in my music forever,” Aguilera said. “I’m so excited to see a bad-ass kick ass in a movie. It’s amazing, and I think it’s an amazing message for my daughter, for my son, that we all should be fearless enough to speak our own truth and defy all odds.”

Aguilera explained that the animated Mulan “kicked off [her] entire career,” and says she got her record deal the same week she auditioned.

“I auditioned for this movie, the animated version, for the song ‘Reflection,’ in my bathroom to a Whitney Houston song with a tape recorder,” she shared. “The rest is history.”

Mulan will be released in theaters on March 27, 2020.

