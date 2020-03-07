Meghan Markle Chats About Baby Archie While Out in London, Says He’s ‘Into Everything’

A whirlwind trip! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are hard at work wrapping up their official duties as senior royals while visiting the U.K. this week, and while they’ve reportedly left their 10-month-old Archie with a caregiver back in Canada, he’s never too far from their minds. In fact, while the attending the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, the Duchess of Susssex couldn’t help but gush about her sweet little boy at home.
Attendee Claire Spencer, whose husband, Lee ‘Frank’ Spencer, was nominated for an award at the event, was able to sneak in a brief conversation with the mother-of-one. During their chat, Meghan brought up Archie, saying that he’s 10 months old and “into everything.” How cute!
Tonight in London, for their third consecutive year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, which celebrates the achievements of those veterans injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. By choosing to take on what seems impossible, these men and women not only set goals for themselves but have also inspired millions of people around the world. These annual awards bring together The Duke and The Duchess alongside wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The Duke, who founded the @EndeavourFund, spoke on the night: • “The Endeavour Fund came from seeing the gaping hole that can be left after taking off that uniform. The power that sport and adventurous challenge plays in recovery, yes; but most of all – the chance to be part of a team again while attempting to achieve unthinkable challenges – as if being shot or blown up wasn’t enough, you guys continue to impress, inspire and challenge what it means to have a life changing injury.” • Since its launch in 2012, the Endeavour Fund has supported 108 projects that have directly assisted over 6,000 of those injured in service. Congratulations to all those who participated in endeavours over the last year and inspired others to push the boundaries of what’s possible! #EndeavorFundAwards
This marked the first public event made by the couple since announcing their decision to step away from the royal family and “work to become financially independent” earlier this year.
And it seems as though they are more than happy to finish up their final obligations so they can head back to Canada and focus on their lives as a family-of-three with baby Archie. Prince Harry took the stage to make a speech where he honored the soldiers who serve in the U.K. “Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you. Being able to serve Queen and country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving,” he said, before directing acknowledging the troops. “Many of you have told me tonight that you have my back. Well, I’m also going to tell you that I will always have yours.”
