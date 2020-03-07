Meghan Markle Chats About Baby Archie While Out in London, Says He’s ‘Into Everything’

A whirlwind trip! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are hard at work wrapping up their official duties as senior royals while visiting the U.K. this week, and while they’ve reportedly left their 10-month-old Archie with a caregiver back in Canada, he’s never too far from their minds. In fact, while the attending the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, the Duchess of Susssex couldn’t help but gush about her sweet little boy at home.

Attendee Claire Spencer, whose husband, Lee ‘Frank’ Spencer, was nominated for an award at the event, was able to sneak in a brief conversation with the mother-of-one. During their chat, Meghan brought up Archie, saying that he’s 10 months old and “into everything.” How cute!

This marked the first public event made by the couple since announcing their decision to step away from the royal family and “work to become financially independent” earlier this year.

And it seems as though they are more than happy to finish up their final obligations so they can head back to Canada and focus on their lives as a family-of-three with baby Archie. Prince Harry took the stage to make a speech where he honored the soldiers who serve in the U.K. “Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you. Being able to serve Queen and country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving,” he said, before directing acknowledging the troops. “Many of you have told me tonight that you have my back. Well, I’m also going to tell you that I will always have yours.”

