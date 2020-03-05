In the canon of cutest Hollywood couples, our favorite of the bunch is arguably also the most elusive. Because really, how often do you see photos of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling? The pair has been famously private for the duration of the near-decade they’ve been together. But in honor of Mendes turning 46 on March 5, we decided to do a little digging and find some of the hottest captures of her and Gosling together. Birthdays are for gifts, right? And seeing these two stunning humans in love seems like a nice present for everyone.

If we’re really being honest, Mendes and Gosling’s private nature is just another thing we love about them. They DGAF about paparazzi or headlines or whatever — they guard their time together as though their love story is a secret only they share. You can’t get much more romantic than that. Plus, the fact that they seem so head over heels for each other in the rare photos that do surface have us convinced they’re definitely doing something right. This feels especially true in light of the fact they’re now the parents of two young daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, and we all know how tough it is to prioritize romance with kids running around.

So, here’s to the birthday girl! The following photos prove that turning 46 isn’t just okay, it’s downright aspirational when you do it like Mendes.

Coffee Run

Do you look this chic and cool when you run out for coffee? ‘Cause we don’t. Mendes, teach us your ways.

Dressed to the Nines

Every once in a blue moon, Mendes and Gosling do attend special events together. Maybe they don’t do it all the time so all of the time because they don’t want the rest of us mere mortals to develop a complex.

Movie Flashback

C’mon, one look at their body language and the smile on Mendes’ face in this set photo from 2011’s The Place Beyond the Pines feels like a strong clue of what their future would hold. Fun fact? Although it’s often assumed they met while filming this movie, Mendes told OprahMag.com that they’d “known each other for a while already” by then.

The City of Love

Awww, look at those faces! Nine years ago — long before they had any little ones — Mendes and Gosling were the babies. Not only do we adore that one of their early dating vacays was Paris, but can we also just talk about Mendes’ impeccable style?!

A Stolen Moment

Between their busy schedules and having two little girls, Mendes and Gosling undoubtedly have to make every moment count. This might seem low-key, but seeing a couple so clearly besotted with each other in such a mundane moment makes us a little weak in the knees.

Date Night

Last September, Mendes and Gosling managed to get out of the house for a date night — and looked predictably smitten on their evening out. Not only did he hold the restaurant door open for her, but he also walked around and opened her car door, too.

Feeding the Meter

You know what makes this moment so hot? Because it’s not. Okay, well, it’s inherently hot because Mendes and Gosling are the people in it. But seeing them together, doing something so pedestrian as paying a parking meter, is a rare peek behind-the-scenes. And, spoiler alert, they’re a dreamy couple even when they’re doing something boring.

Keeping the Passion Alive

Mendes has admitted before that “it takes a lot of prep” for her and Gosling to get out of the house for time together but, judging by their body language on this date night, it’s definitely worth it. No wonder Mendes says the help from family and sitters to make it happen is “very welcomed.”

Are They Even Real?

They’re probably wondering how it’s even fair for the two of them to have found each other. It’s not, you guys. It’s not.

Commuter Kisses

We’re not 100 percent sure when these photos were taken — that doesn’t change the fact they are straight-up #goals, though. Turning a traffic jam into a kissing sesh? Yeah, these two have it figured out.

Those Early Dating Days

Raise your hand if you’re familiar with early romance neck nuzzles (*raises hand, swoons*). Gosling and Mendes radiate chemistry in this throwback from 2011. And, is it just us, or do they look like a gosh damn ad for something sophisticated and sexy that we need right this very minute? We don’t know what it is but, like, we’ll take one of everything.

Hometown Downtime

This picture, reportedly taken in Gosling’s childhood home, somehow feels both wholesome and hot. The looks on their faces are the looks of two people who know they have something special (and, yes, hot) in the works.

That Straddle, Though

One more Place Beyond the Pines throwback for good measure! See also: Va-va-va-VROOM.

Before you go, click here to see Eva Mendes’ hack for great hair.