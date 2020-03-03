Whether you’re a fan of Kanye West’s fashion endeavors or not, he might win you over with his latest collection. Well, to be more accurate, his daughter will — North West just made her rap debut at her dad’s Paris Fashion Week show, and the photos and video of the 6-year-old performing could very well turn us all into Yeezy converts. Or, at the very least, make us wonder how long it’ll be before North is performing to screaming crowds of her own.

North, or “Northy” as her family affectionately calls her, took the stage as models streamed by in Kanye’s styles. She sang and rapped along to a background track, ultimately performing a remix of “What I Do?” by young internet sensation ZaZa (who you may remember for her appearance on The Ellen Show last year). “I will never do bad things/Walk to the street/What are those/I have new shoes, they’re really cute,” North adorably belted out.

At one point in North’s performance, her designer dad walked onto the stage and stood beside her. And judging by his massive grin, it seems safe to say that he felt as though North was by far the best thing he’d created on that Paris runway.

Just look at the pride on Ye’s face!

Kanye stood with his daughter for part of her performance, but North also held her own on the stage by herself.

Even as the show went on around her and the audience reacted strongly (in a good way) to her performance.

That confidence… can you imagine? We’re not even sure we could tie our shoelaces at six.

Although the audience — not to mention Twitter — adored every second of North’s performance, it wasn’t entirely without controversy. After video of the little girl’s debut went viral, some people on social media pointed out that no credit was given to ZaZa, who created the musical track North riffed off of.

ZaZa’s parents eventually weighed in, explaining they were “not mad” but would simply like their daughter to receive a little credit for her creativity and talent, too. So, North’s mom, Kim Kardashian West, did just that. “We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too!” Kardashian wrote. “Todays performance of North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise… Would love for the girls to meet soon.”

All’s well that ends well, right? Kardashian also gave ZaZa a shout-out on Twitter, and ZaZa’s parents accepted the acknowledgment gracefully. “All love, all good,” a post on ZaZa’s Instagram Story read, adding, “Thanks to ZaZa-Gang for all the support!”

We don’t know about you, but we vote that North and ZaZa perform “What I Do?” together at Kanye’s next fashion show.

