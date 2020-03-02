Who Is New ‘Bachelorette’ Star Clare Crawley?

After a long season of watching Pilot Pete and his 22-year-old influencer girlfriends, it looks like ABC has decided to go in another direction. The new Bachelorette season belongs to Clare Crawley, a 38-year-old hairstylist who became famous on the franchise for yelling at world’s worst bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis. Clare will be the oldest Bachelorette in franchise history — and we couldn’t be more excited. Here’s what you need to know about ABC’s next star.

She’s Appeared on the Franchise Four Times Already

Clare first came on the show in 2014, when she was competing for Galavis’s heart. She came in second, telling Galavis: “I thought I knew what kind of a man you were. What you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you.”

She next appeared on the first two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, leaving both of them without a relationship, and temporarily swearing off the franchise. But 2018’s Winter Games pulled her back in, and she left engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. (They split several months later.)

She Loves the Great Outdoors

Clare is from Sacramento, California, and her Instagram feed is filled with stunning hikes, kayaking adventures, beach trips, and picnics outside. We imagine ABC will take advantage of that fact in all kinds of creative ways. Maybe her suitors could compete in a wilderness survival challenge?

She Loves Her Dogs — & She Might Be Taking One with Her on The Bachelorette

One of the first reports that Clare was set to be Bachelorette included a specific detail: that Clare would be bringing her dog and production was trying to find someone to help take care of it.

For those that didn’t see, this was the rumor that was posted on a FB Fan Page last night. I have no idea who this person is, why they’re reporting it, or if it’s even true. This was the first I’d heard of it. Guess we’ll see. pic.twitter.com/EJyteyN2JZ — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 27, 2020

Honestly, these dogs are pretty cute. We can see why she wouldn’t want to leave them behind.

She Makes Her Own Green Juice

It looks like Clare into health and wellness all around — her Instagram is filled with green juice (often home-made), yoga, barre classes, and healthy treats.

She’s Ready to Settle Down — For Real

While it’s been hard to believe that any of the women on this season of The Bachelor (let alone Peter) actually want to get engaged, Clare’s actually at a point in her life where she knows what she wants. On Good Morning America, Clare says her age means “more learning and knowing what I want, what I don’t want, and what I won’t settle for.”

