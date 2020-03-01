A Meghan Markle Superhero Movie Is One We’d Need to See ASAP

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would be stepping down from their royal duties and seeking financial independence outside of the royal family, several major companies — including Disney — have expressed interest in working with them. But according to a recent report, the Duchess of Sussex actually has her heart set on starring in a blockbuster superhero movie.

According to Daily Mail, the mother of one hopes to follow in the footsteps of the strong, powerful women who’ve appeared in Marvel movies like Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Alba, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence and Halle Berry. “Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood,” a source revealed. “She has already done the voiceover for Disney and now word is out that she’s looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen.”

Meghan’s agent, Nick Collins, is making it clear in Hollywood that the Duchess is available for jobs and will take the best offers that come her way. “There used to be a certain stigma attached to Marvel films but now they are the biggest market in the world. That’s what Meghan wants.”

Though she’s not looking to take on a lead role in a Marvel film, as she assumes that “people won’t be able to get past the fact she’s Meghan Markle,” she’s happy to be part of an ensemble cast. “She’s determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go,” the source added. “Something that pays big but which doesn’t put her front and center.”

It’s no surprise Meghan is eager to get back in front of the camera, as she was a successful actress prior to fulfilling her role as Duchess of Sussex alongside husband Harry. While she’s most known for being a “briefcase model” on the gameshow Deal Or No Deal, she also appeared on Suits, CSI: NY, Fringe, CSI: Miami and even a Valentine’s Day-themed Hallmark movie.

While it’s unclear if Meghan will be able to make her superhero dream a reality, there’s no doubt she’ll be successful with whatever deal comes her way.

Click here for a definitive timeline of Harry & Meghan’s relationship.