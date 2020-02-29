Hilary Duff Comes Clean About Why ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Has Been Put on Hold

Several weeks after it was revealed that the Lizzie McGuire reboot was temporarily put on hiatus, Hilary Duff is speaking out about what really caused the pause in production. Taking to her Instagram page Friday night, the actress revealed that while she was excited to launch the reboot on Disney+ as originally planned, it would be a “disservice” to portray the beloved character of Lizzie under the “ceiling of a PG rating.”

“Was incredibly excited to launch ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains!” she shared in a statement. “However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

“It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable,” the mother-of-two continued. “It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”

Back in January, it was confirmed that the creator of Lizzie McGuire, Terri Minsky, had stepped down as showrunner from the project, which resulted in pause in production. “Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson revealed. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

Now it’s being reported that both Minsky and Duff are both interested in moving the project over to Hulu in an effort to make an “adult version” of the show. “I am so proud of the two episodes we did,” Minsky told Variety. “Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It’s a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That’s the part where I am completely in the dark. It’s important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion.”

The original sitcom ran from 2001 to 2004 and centered around a 13-year-old girl who navigated school, friendships, and relationships. It’s no surprise the 32-year-old, who now has two children of her own, would want the character to be seen as an adult. Here’s hoping we get to see Lizzie unfold the way the actress had hoped in the near future!