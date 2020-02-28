Everyone’s pregnancy is different and comes with its own unique surprises. That’s why we love it when celebs like Ashley Graham, Amy Schumer, and now, Maren Morris give us an in-depth look at how their pregnancy journey has affected them. Morris, who announced her pregnancy in October 2019, posted a story to Instagram offering some real talk about her pregnancy experience and the changes she’s noticed in her body.

“I’m nearing the end of my pregnancy journey and have worked out with @erinoprea and tried to eat relatively clean throughout,” the 29-year-old country star wrote. “I’m 5’1” and have gained 40lbs, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

While 40 pounds might sound like a high number, the amount of weight you should gain during pregnancy is totally dependent on body weight pre-pregnancy. What’s important here is that Morris is emphasizing all the other ways she’s nourished her body during this time, by exercising regularly and eating well. Most importantly, she’s happy with where she is now.

“Even with the lower back pain and my anemia-prone BS, I have really enjoyed being pregnant,” Morris added. “I hope this little boy is as kind to me on the outside as he’s been on the inside because I will miss his kicks. But really, this is his eviction notice. :)”

We get it, Maren! Just a few days ago, the singer posted another photo with the caption “#8months” — so in just a few weeks, she and singer Ryan Hurd should be welcoming their baby boy.

