David Beckham Still Has Adorable Keepsake From When He First Met Wife Victoria

It’s been 20 years since they tied the knot, but David Beckham can still remember the moment he met his now-wife Victoria Beckham. And it’s not just the memories he has from their initial encounter — he actually has a romantic keepsake from that special day that he’s held onto for all of these years. The athlete appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon earlier this week and dished his first meeting with the former Spice Girl, which took place when the singer attended a game for Manchester United in London.

“I was just establishing myself on the Manchester United team at the time, and we all had our favorite Spice Girl. She was obviously my favorite,” he laughed. “Might be a bit awkward if she wasn’t.”

After noticing that the 45-year-old had been drinking at the game, the soccer player got up the courage to strike up a conversation. “I decided, why not? I’d try and get her number,” he said.

To say Beckham’s initial move was successful would be an understatement. In fact, the couple, who today share four kids — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper — ended up chatting for quite some time.

“We talked for about an hour in the players’ lounge, and she actually got the train out that day,” he continued. “So, she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have.” Cuteness overload!

“Oh, you kept the ticket?” host Jimmy Fallon asked. “Oh, that’s so cool that you kept that. That’s amazing, and here you are 20 years later.”

“Twenty years later and four kids later,” the athlete added with a grin.

This adorable story comes on the heels of a precious throwback video that Victoria shared earlier this week where David revealed back in the ’90s what made him fall in love with her.

“I couldn’t put my finger on one thing, it was everything, the whole package,” David shared.

The couple first met in 1997 and married in 1999. They are still going strong today and will be celebrating their 21-year wedding anniversary in July 2020.

Check out the biggest families in Hollywood!