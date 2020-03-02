In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s been a pretty busy year for Jennifer Lopez. Between filming a new movie, going on tour, and performing at the Super Bowl, it’s understandable that wedding plans with fiancé Alex Rodriguez have been put on hold. At Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision Tour, Lopez opened up about why she wanted to wait before getting married again, and why she feels like she’s ready now.

“When [Marc Anthony and I] got divorced, it was the lowest time of my life,” Lopez told Oprah. “I felt like I had failed miserably, and I was not going to give my kids what they needed, and I just didn’t know what to do.”

“[I know now] that I had to love myself and be okay on my own before I could be in a healthy relationship,” she continued. “I feel like now, I’m good, no matter what. If I’m with somebody, if I’m not with somebody, Jennifer’s happy…that fear of being alone, like if I’m not with somebody I’m going to be so lonely, I’m going to be miserable — It’s like, no, what are you talking about? Your life is amazing and you’re doing what you dreamed of and you have these beautiful kids. What are you thinking?”

Lopez says her ultimate philosophy with Rodriguez was not to rush into things: “If we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, what’s the rush?” But with the couple’s summer wedding fast approaching, a source told Us Weekly that Lopez is ready to shift gears and put her considerable talents toward planning their dream wedding.

“J. Lo and Alex’s wedding is supposed to be this summer after postponing it because of her filming schedule, her Super Bowl performance and other work commitments,” the source said. “She is finally ready to shift her focus to wedding planning and making that a top priority.”

While others might have pushed the wedding date back even further, Lopez and Rodriguez are more concerned with tying the knot than anything else. “They make each other so incredibly happy and J. Lo truly found the man of her dreams and A. Rod found the woman of his…They couldn’t imagine life without one another in it and can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together.”

A source previously told Life & Style that they’re planning on a tropical wedding location, and the the decor will walk a “fine line between classy and over-the-top.” Lopez is reportedly working with “high-end planners and lifestyle experts to weigh up options,” and has said that “money is no object” when it comes to their big day.

Rodriguez and Lopez each have two kids from previous marriages. Lopez has twins Emme and Max, and Rodriguez has daughters Natasha and Ella. The couple is “looking forward to cementing their families further together as one,” Us Weekly‘s source reports, adding that they’ve both “always wanted a big family.”

