EntertainmentEntertainment News

Inside Katie Holmes’ Recently Sold $4 Million Calabasas Home

by

About three months ago, Dawson’s Creek star Katie Holmes put her Calabasas home on the market for $4.6 million. Unsurprisingly, the property’s been snapped up in no time, purchased for a little over $4 million (though a little under asking, at exactly $4,010,553, according to Multiple Listing Service). As we drooled over (er, clicked through) these photos of French doors, fireplaces, patios, and a pool so beautiful it brought tears to our eyes, we only had one question: Why would she ever leave?

Holmes’ former home, like many celebrity homes, is separated into a main house and guest house, all part of the same half-acre estate. There’s over 6,000 square feet of real estate, six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, multiple kitchens, and a gorgeous outdoor area including pool, sunken fire pit, a basketball half-court, and a built-in spa.

Katie Holmes House
Realtor.com.
Katie Holmes House
Realtor.com.
Katie Holmes House
Realtor.com.
Katie Holmes Home
Realtor.com.

Also like many celebrity homes, the house is nestled in a private cul-de-sac — and it has the added feature of bordering conservancy land, which means it’s pretty much protected from all sides. The decor is stunning, with dark wood, stone floors, touches of marble, and a truly grand vaulted entryway with a library loft.

Katie Holmes Homee
Realtor.com.
Katie Holmes Home
Realtor.com.
Katie Holmes Home
Realtor.com.

The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet (of course), a bathroom that’s nicer than most day spas, and its own private deck overlooking the property (and the non-master bedrooms don’t look half bad either). The kitchen is outfitted with an eat-at island and professional-grade appliances, and there’s a second outdoor kitchen with a bar, in case you feel like cooking outside.

Katie Holmes Home
Realtor.com.
Katie Holmes Home
Realtor.com.
Katie Holmes Home
Realtor.com.
Katie Holmes Home
Realtor.com.

Frankly, we’d be happy to be buried here. But we’re sure Holmes is moving on to bigger and better things — and we’re looking forward to poring over that listing in detail too.

Click here for a look inside Oprah Winfrey’s seven homes.

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg Is Still Waiting For His Daddy-Daughter Dance

Mark Wahlberg Is Still Waiting For His Daddy-Daughter Dance

View article
Move Over, Sporty Spice! Kate Middleton

Move Over, Sporty Spice! Kate Middleton Is the Newest Athletic Brit Obsession

Move Over, Sporty Spice! Kate Middleton Is the Newest Athletic Brit Obsession

View article
David Victoria Beckham

David Beckham Shares Why He Fell in Love With Wife Victoria in Adorable Throwback Video

David Beckham Shares Why He Fell in Love With Wife Victoria in Adorable Throwback Video

View article
Oprah Plays 'Never Have I Ever'

Oprah Plays ‘Never Have I Ever’ With Ashley Graham, Spills So Much Tea

Oprah Plays ‘Never Have I Ever’ With Ashley Graham, Spills So Much Tea

View article
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Would Like to Be ‘Just Harry’ Now, Please

Prince Harry Would Like to Be ‘Just Harry’ Now, Please

View article
Kate Hudson Wears Face Mask on

Kate Hudson Wears Face Mask on Flight, & Fans Insist She’s Doing Coronavirus Protection All Wrong

Kate Hudson Wears Face Mask on Flight, & Fans Insist She’s Doing Coronavirus Protection All Wrong

ad