About three months ago, Dawson’s Creek star Katie Holmes put her Calabasas home on the market for $4.6 million. Unsurprisingly, the property’s been snapped up in no time, purchased for a little over $4 million (though a little under asking, at exactly $4,010,553, according to Multiple Listing Service). As we drooled over (er, clicked through) these photos of French doors, fireplaces, patios, and a pool so beautiful it brought tears to our eyes, we only had one question: Why would she ever leave?

Holmes’ former home, like many celebrity homes, is separated into a main house and guest house, all part of the same half-acre estate. There’s over 6,000 square feet of real estate, six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, multiple kitchens, and a gorgeous outdoor area including pool, sunken fire pit, a basketball half-court, and a built-in spa.

Also like many celebrity homes, the house is nestled in a private cul-de-sac — and it has the added feature of bordering conservancy land, which means it’s pretty much protected from all sides. The decor is stunning, with dark wood, stone floors, touches of marble, and a truly grand vaulted entryway with a library loft.

The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet (of course), a bathroom that’s nicer than most day spas, and its own private deck overlooking the property (and the non-master bedrooms don’t look half bad either). The kitchen is outfitted with an eat-at island and professional-grade appliances, and there’s a second outdoor kitchen with a bar, in case you feel like cooking outside.

Frankly, we’d be happy to be buried here. But we’re sure Holmes is moving on to bigger and better things — and we’re looking forward to poring over that listing in detail too.

Click here for a look inside Oprah Winfrey’s seven homes.