This could make family dinners a little awkward! Dax Shepard flirted with Kristen Bell’s mom once by accident, and the entire ordeal will give you a serious case of secondhand embarrassment. We all live with the paranoia that we’re going to text the wrong person something definitely not meant for them, right? Well, Shepard lived that nightmare when he messaged his mother-in-law a decidedly naughty string of emojis.

We can all thank Kristen Bell for sharing the sordid tale, which she did during her Tuesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Good Place star was there to promote her family and baby company Hello Bello and her new children’s book, The World Needs More Purple People. But naturally, talk quickly turned to Bell’s home life. So, she recounted Shepard’s naughty exchange with her mom, Lorelei Bell.

It all started when Bell’s mom was coming to visit. “She was coming in town and sends him a text like, ‘Be there by 11.’ And then sends something else that says, ‘Can’t wait to see you tonight,'” Bell explained, continuing, “He meant to respond smiley face, smiley face, but instead he responds eggplant, eggplant, eggplant.” Understandably, Shepard gasped audibly the moment he realized his mistake — and equally understandably, Bell burst into laughter when sharing his unfortunate mix-up.

As Bell pointed out, “The moment you add an eggplant emoji, the entire story changes.” Her mom’s original innocent text messages seemed to take on a whole new life. And poor Shepard had to live in the agony of not knowing what his mother-in-law was thinking when she saw his provocative coded emoji.

It would seem the gods were smiling down on him at that moment, though. “Thankfully, she didn’t know what an eggplant emoji was,” revealed Bell. Of course, DeGeneres joked, “She does now.”

Either way, it’s safe to say they probably won’t be serving eggplant parmesan in the Bell-Shepard household whenever they get a visit from Lorelei. And, surely, Shepard will be a bit more careful when he’s engaging in casual text convos with his pure and innocent, not-versed-in-naughty-emoji mother-in-law.

