Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are No Longer Allowed to Use the ‘Sussex Royal’ Name

It looks like the royal family has decided how they want the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to deal with the word “royal” in their new, non-royal lives. Going forward, Meghan Markle and Harry will be unable to use the name “Sussex Royal” in connection with any of their ventures — a name they’ve built a great deal of brand recognition behind, and slapped on everything from their Instagram to their charity foundation.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson released an official statement on February 21 confirming this new development. The statement was then posted in full by Harper’s Bazaar royal editor Omid Scobie to Twitter — let’s take a look.

An update on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s foundation name from a Buckingham Palace spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/K91XSpf6x7 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 21, 2020

“While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word ‘royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020,” the statement continues (Harry and Meghan are officially stepping down on March 31). “Therefore the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed.”

Harry and Meghan had been working on securing a trademark for the Sussex Royal name in order to use it for their new charity foundation. The couple split from the Royal Foundation, which they initially shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton, in June of 2019, and unveiled their new Sussex Royal foundation in July.

Per the spokesperson’s statement, Harry and Meghan are undeterred in their plans to run a charity foundation of their own, but they’ll have to find a new title going forward. We’re also curious what new, non-royal name they might choose for their Instagram going forward — or whether they’ll maintain a couples Instagram at all. (We wouldn’t hate it if Harry started his own, just saying).

That’s all the latest news on Megxit — but we’re sure there will be more developments soon.

Click here to see the most romantic photos of Harry and Meghan.