If only everything in life had spell-check, right? Orlando Bloom has fixed his new tattoo, and the Carnival Row actor is having a little laugh at his own expense. ICYMI, Bloom debuted a brand-new ink tribute to his 9-year-old son Flynn last week: Morse code spelling out the boy’s name. Only, as the internet swiftly pointed out, it didn’t actually spell “Flynn.” So, now Bloom has revised the design — and become a cautionary tale about the perils of not triple-checking the accuracy of words we have branded onto our bodies.

To recap, Bloom took to Instagram on Feb. 11 to show off a long line of dots and dashes inked onto his skin in honor of Flynn. But as eagle-eyed fans pointed out, the tattoo was missing a critical dot, making it spell “Frynn” instead. And while the mistake was undoubtedly a bit embarrassing, Bloom managed to take the whole thing in stride.

On Wednesday, he revealed the newly edited version of his Morse code tattoo. “Finally dot it right!” he playfully captioned pics of the revision. “How do you make a mistake like that? #pinterestfail (read the small print).” Bloom’s tattooist — in-demand artist Balazs Bercsenyi — also shared photos of the revision, writing, “Round 2 with @orlandobloom + we added the missing dot to the morse code, and did a small one in memory of Sidi, his dog + conclusion: never fully trust what your clients find on pinterest.”

Well, that sounds like some pretty sage advice. So, if you’re going to get inked anytime soon and pull your idea from Pinterest, just make sure you spell-check it, okay?

Outside of the spelling error, though, Bloom’s tattoo was always a loving and thoughtful tribute to his little boy. The actor and ex-wife Miranda Kerr welcomed Flynn in January of 2011, and the father-son duo shares a famously close relationship. Now that Bloom is engaged to Katy Perry, she’s developed quite a soft spot for Flynn, too.

“We do a lot with Flynn,” Perry told Vogue India in January. “We go to the movies or to amusement parks. We’re constantly doing things that are fun.” Of course, being a parent also means making certain concessions. “We have to be out the door at 7:30 to be there at 8:15 and we cannot be like,” she told Ellen DeGeneres last year of dropping Flynn off at school. “I used to not wake up until, like, 11 a.m. and now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m., just, like, falling asleep. I guess this has definitely matured me.”

And something tells us if the bond between Perry and her soon-to-be stepson ever inspires a tattoo, she and Bloom will hire an editor to give it a once-over beforehand.