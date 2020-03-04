How Much Money Is Clare Crawley Making on ‘The Bachelorette’?

When watching a show like The Bachelor, the question inevitably comes up. What possesses these people to go on a show like this in the first place?! Between the emotional stress of filming, the judgment they face from viewers, and the producer-engineered drama they get dragged into, stars like Peter Weber and Clare Crawley must be crazy to take on their own seasons — right? Honestly, it depends on your price, and we have it on good authority that Clare is getting at least $100k for her troubles.

According to Reality Steve, the internet’s most reliable source of Bachelor intel and spoilers, Bachelor and Bachelorette leads can be paid anywhere from $75,000 – $250,000. Wetpaint reports that Emily Maynard’s 2012 season of The Bachelorette earned her $250,000, making her the highest-paid Bachelorette. Sean Lowe, on the other hand, reportedly earned between $75,000 and $90,000 for his 2013 season of The Bachelor. In other words, it varies.

So, why are we so confident that Clare (and Peter) are earning at least $100k? In 2011, Reality Steve reported that Bachelorette lead Ashley Hebert was making “over $100k” for the season, and indicated that was standard for the time. Further, Lowe’s salary in 2013 was reported as a surprisingly low figure, so we’re assuming the average is higher.

Also: That $100,000 is only the base salary for these stars. Additional endorsements and requests for appearances tend to come rolling in as soon as the cameras stop, and stars that stay with their on-screen beau can clean up even more. Trista and Ryan Sutter, from Season 1 of The Bachelor, were reportedly paid $1 million to televise their wedding on ABC in 2003, and Entertainment Tonight reported Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici being paid six figures for the same in 2014. Clare, who first appeared on the franchise in 2014, still maintains 537k Instagram followers in 2020, and has been raking in payments for sponsored content for all that time.

According to Sarah Boyd, the founder a digital influencer agency, stars with that kind of following are making upward of $5k — per post. So yeah, Clare’s been doing just fine (on top of her regular, salaried hair stylist job).

Even if you don’t end up coupled up at the end of this (like Hannah Brown), you can double down on your earnings by going on to Dancing with the Stars, which pays a $125,000 just for signing up, and up to $345,000 if you win. And let’s not forget the follow-up franchise appearances. After her first go-round on The Bachelor (which, as a contestant, is unpaid), Clare went on Bachelor in Paradise twice, which pays between $7,000-15,000, according to Reality Steve. The fee can be a flat rate, per episode, or per day — but given that Clare came on as the #2 contestant from Juan Pablo’s season, we’re sure she was able to negotiate herself a handsome salary.

