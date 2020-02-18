Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Was Arrested for Domestic Violence Again

At around 2:30 a.m. on February 14, Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested in Jackson, Wyoming, for domestic battery and interference with a police officer. SheKnows spoke with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office to confirm the details of Hickerson’s arrest.

According to a local Jackson Hole newspaper, Hickerson’s victim called the police after he allegedly punched her in the face. Reports claim Hickerson was locked out of the home when the police arrived. The Sheriff’s Office told SheKnows that Hickerson was “not wanting to identify himself to the arresting officer,” which earned him the second charge of interference with a police officer.

Documents further detail visible injuries on the victim’s face, and Hickerson avoiding the question when asked whether he had punched his girlfriend. The couple’s private chef, who left around 1 a.m. that night, reports that the couple had been fighting earlier that evening, but that he hadn’t seen the alleged attack take place.

Hickerson claimed to the police that he had paid the chef extra to stay late, so that he “wouldn’t be accused of bullsh*t.” He also told the police that his girlfriend was in the house saying he “beat the f**k out of her.”

Hickerson has been dating Nashville star Hayden Panettiere since August 2018, and has been arrested once previously for a domestic violence incident involving the actress. In May 2019, Hickerson was charged with felony domestic violence and ordered to stay away from Panettiere. The case and protective order were both dropped in September 2019 when the court couldn’t secure a material witness.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms that Hickerson was released on bail over the weekend, paying a $5,000 bond. His offenses of domestic battery and interference are misdemeanors in Teton County.