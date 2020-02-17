Reese Witherspoon… times two? The Morning Show star’s new ski selfie with lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe has everyone seeing double! The duo put their holiday weekend to good use by hitting the slopes, where Witherspoon proudly shared a stunning photo showing the two posing against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains in Montana. But as beautiful as the scenery is, it’s the ladies’ twin status that fans can’t help but fixate on.

Given the fact that Witherspoon is one of the hardest working women in Hollywood, it’s always nice to see how she also manages to prioritize family time. On Sunday, that included bundling up for some winter sports action with 20-year-old Phillippe. Fresh-faced, the two smiled from their presumable perch on a ski lift (judging by the cable overhead). “Weekend ski bunnies,” Witherspoon captioned the cute snapshot.

Not surprisingly, the comment feed quickly started filling up with notes about how strong the resemblance between the mother-daughter duo is. “TWINS! You literally birthed yourself,” one person wrote. Another gushed, “Omg you two are gorgeous, just like two sisters!” Many fans admitted they couldn’t tell the women apart at first glance. Singer/songwriter Holly Audrey Williams pressed both for the secret behind their genes, writing, “You need to text me ASAP and let me know why and how you look 12 and who can do that to me.”

This definitely isn’t the first time Witherspoon and Phillippe have turned heads for their eye-popping resemblance to each other. In November 2019, the actress-slash-producer shared a photo of the two enjoying a laidback lunch at a casual restaurant.

That same month, Phillippe shared a sweet photo of herself with little brother Deacon. Fans were quick to point out that the picture could easily be mistaken for a throwback photo of young Witherspoon and the kids’ father, her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

So, it’s not as though we aren’t aware that Witherspoon’s daughter is basically her mom’s doppelgänger. But the resemblance seems to be getting stronger every year, right? In 2020, the 23-year-age difference between the pair barely registers.