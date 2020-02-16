Melissa Fumero Welcomes Baby Boy on Valentine’s Day — Find Out His Precious Name!

Forget the flowers and chocolates, Melissa Fumero’s Valentine’s Day came with a much bigger surprise. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Axel, alongside husband David Fumero just in time for the special holiday.

Along with a gorgeous black and white photo of her little one, the actress wrote, “Welcome to the world, Axel. You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday!”

Many of Melissa’s co-stars, including Stephanie Beatriz, took to the social media platform to congratulate her on her new bundle of joy. “So happy for you & your beautiful family!!! You’re a badass!” the actress commented.

David also took to Instagram to announce the exciting news and give credit to his wife for being such a trooper throughout the birthing process. “I got the best #valentines #day Present!! Mama is a master at baking these! I’m a lucky dude! Welcome to the world Axel! 2/14/20,” he wrote alongside a precious father/son photo.

The couple married in 2007 and also share 3-year-old son Enzo together. In November 2019, they announced that baby No. 2 was on the way.

Check out all the other stars who’ve welcomed babies in 2020!