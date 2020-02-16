EntertainmentEntertainment News

Melissa Fumero Welcomes Baby Boy on Valentine’s Day — Find Out His Precious Name!

by

Forget the flowers and chocolates, Melissa Fumero’s Valentine’s Day came with a much bigger surprise. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Axel, alongside husband David Fumero just in time for the special holiday.

Along with a gorgeous black and white photo of her little one, the actress wrote, “Welcome to the world, Axel. You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday!”

Many of Melissa’s co-stars, including Stephanie Beatriz, took to the social media platform to congratulate her on her new bundle of joy. “So happy for you & your beautiful family!!! You’re a badass!” the actress commented.

David also took to Instagram to announce the exciting news and give credit to his wife for being such a trooper throughout the birthing process. “I got the best #valentines #day Present!! Mama is a master at baking these! I’m a lucky dude! Welcome to the world Axel! 2/14/20,” he wrote alongside a precious father/son photo.

The couple married in 2007 and also share 3-year-old son Enzo together. In November 2019, they announced that baby No. 2 was on the way.

Check out all the other stars who’ve welcomed babies in 2020!

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Kate Middleton Shares Never Before Seen

Kate Middleton Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Princess Charlotte, Says It ‘Means So Much’ to Her

Kate Middleton Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Princess Charlotte, Says It ‘Means So Much’ to Her

View article
Jessica Biel Just Shared a Rare

Jessica Biel Just Shared a Rare Glimpse of Her 4-Year-Old Son Silas That’ll Steal Your Heart

Jessica Biel Just Shared a Rare Glimpse of Her 4-Year-Old Son Silas That’ll Steal Your Heart

View article
Kate Middleton Experiences Mom Guilt 'All

Kate Middleton Experiences Mom Guilt ‘All the Time’ & 9 Other Facts From Her First Podcast

Kate Middleton Experiences Mom Guilt ‘All the Time’ & 9 Other Facts From Her First Podcast

View article
Meghan Markle Prince Harry first appearance

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Nicknames for Each Other Are So Simple & Sweet

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Nicknames for Each Other Are So Simple & Sweet

View article
nicole-kidman-keith-urban

See How Michelle Obama, Nicole Kidman, & More Stars are Celebrating Valentine’s Day

See How Michelle Obama, Nicole Kidman, & More Stars are Celebrating Valentine’s Day

View article
Jon Bon Jovi

You Can Now Live in Jon Bon Jovi’s New Jersey Estate — For a Cool $20 Million

You Can Now Live in Jon Bon Jovi’s New Jersey Estate — For a Cool $20 Million

ad