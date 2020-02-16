It’s the little things that matter! Kate Middleton touched on all things motherhood when she appeared on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby Podcast. During her chat with host Giovanna Fletcher, she referenced one of her favorite photos of her daughter Princess Charlotte, which has now been released to the public via the Kensington Royal Instagram page.
“I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it’s moments like that mean so much to me as a parent,” she said of a photo she took herself of her beautiful daughter. She went on to explain that she tries to share in those special moments in with each of her children on a regular basis, even if she feels that she doesn’t necessarily have the time.
"I've got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it's moments like that mean so much to me as a parent. • I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they're small or even if I don't have time".
And with a hectic schedule like Kate’s, it can be difficult finding the time — and with that comes plenty of mom guilt. While on the podcast, the mother-of-three also touched on the struggles she goes through as a working mother, and how she aims to prioritize the quality time she spends with her children. “Spending quality time with your children [is] not really whether you’ve done every single drop-off and every single pick-up, but actually it’s those quality moments that you spend with your child, where you’re actually properly listening to them, properly understanding what they feel.”
On this Early Years episode, The Duchess discusses her '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives' – a quick, online survey which aims to spark a national conversation on the early years that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.
“There’s such a pull,” she continued. “But I am such a hands-on mom, and whatever you’re doing you want to make sure you’re doing the uttermost best job you can for your children.”
She really is just like us
