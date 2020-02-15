Regardless of how well your Valentine’s Day went, here’s something sure to make your weekend a little sweeter — Jessica Biel shared a rare photo of son Silas, and the sight of the 4-year-old in his daddy’s arms is enough to melt anyone’s heart. Biel and husband Justin Timberlake are typically pretty private when it comes to their little boy, but the actress clearly couldn’t resist sharing a precious moment in honor of this week’s Hallmark holiday.

Biel posted the cute snapshot on Instagram Friday, showing Timberlake holding Silas while the two share a microphone. To protect his hearing, the preschooler wears oversized headphones to drown out any loud noise. “My Valentines,” Biel gushed in the caption. “Love you guys [to the moon].” Timberlake let it be known in the comments that the feeling’s mutual, writing, “We love baaaaack!”

The couple, who got hitched in 2012, welcomed their little Timberbaby on April 11, 2015. They were understandably “ecstatic” to bring home their first child (who they didn’t know was a son until the morning he made his big debut). Since then, they’ve intentionally limited his time in the spotlight. In his 2018 book Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me, Timberlake explained, “We wanted him to be just for us, just for a little while.”

Hey, we get that! We’re happy to “ooh” and “ahh” over the occasional snapshot Biel and Timberlake do choose to share of their son. Last May, Silas practically stole the show when his famous parents brought him along to a Bass Pro Legends golf tournament that Timberlake was competing in. And in July, Biel wished fans and followers a happy Fourth with a family pic of the three all decked out in patriotic regalia.

We may have to wait for another holiday (or major sporting event) to catch another sighting of adorable Silas, as it were. But it certainly won’t be that long until Biel and Timberlake devote more posts to each other. In fact, Timberlake sent a tribute of his own out into the social media-sphere on Friday to his “funny Valentine”: his wife.

“Throwback to our first year together. It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know,” he captioned a throwback photo of the couple. “I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!!! Happy Love Day, y’all!!!”