10 of the Most Extravagant Celebrity Gifts Ever

They say it is better to give than to receive, but we’ve gotta be honest — it sounds like the best option is to be on the receiving end of extravagant celebrity gift-givers. Most of us don’t live in a world where our generosity has little to no financial constraints. So, in our defense, we couldn’t exactly be quite this giving if we wanted to.

But because stars have bank accounts we plebes can hardly wrap our heads around, they tend to be extra when handing out presents to the people they love. Want a crystal-encrusted bathtub? Better make friends with Kelly Rowland. Dreaming of the day you might own a $320,000 Rolls Royce? Cozy up to Cardi B. In Hollywood, every special occasion is another opportunity to out-do the last lavish gift given. Some stars have even developed a reputation for being repeat-extravagant-gifters. We’d also be remiss not to mention that many celebrities put their money towards less tangible gifts for the greater good, like donating money to charity.

But we’re not here to talk about them today. Rather, we’re embracing the voice inside our heads that says, “Go ahead, buy the Ferrari.” We’re channeling our inner Kardashian. In other words, we’re obsessing over some of the most extravagant celebrity gifts ever. And since we won’t presume to know how many digits are in your current bank account balance, we’ve also included links in case you want to do some fancy gift shopping, too.

Nicole Kidman’s Cartier Ring

You’ve heard of “push presents,” right? It’s where you get a gift for giving birth and, boy, did Keith Urban get a nice one for wife Nicole Kidman when she had daughter Sunday Rose in 2008: a $73,000 Cartier Trinity Ring.

Offset’s Rolls Royce Wraith

When I turned 26, I probably hit up Target for a maxi-dress. Happy birthday to me! When Offset turned 26, Cardi B bought him a $320,000 Rolls Royce Wraith. But you know what? You can’t wear a Rolls Royce on a hot day, so ha.

Kristen Stewart’s Five-Figure Pen

Don’t call your optometrist — you’re reading that correctly. Rumor has it that for Kristen Stewart’s 23rd birthday, Pattinson splurged on a $45,000 limited-edition Tibaldi Bentley pen for his then-girlfriend. He even had it custom engraved with “From R.” This feels even more generous when you consider the fact that they were in the middle of a messy cheating scandal brought on by her dalliance with a director. (People make mistakes, and Pattinson clearly forgave her.)

Jay-Z’s Challenger Jet

I mean, when you’re worth bazillions, what’s a cool $40 million? That was reportedly the price Beyoncé paid in 2012 to celebrate Jay-Z’s first official Father’s Day after the birth of their daughter Blue Ivy. The Bombardier Challenger 850 can seat up to 16 people and includes a spacious bedroom along with two bathrooms. But hey, take heart: You can buy the a used Challenger 605 for the bargain price of $8 million.

Chrissy Teigen’s Giant Cheese Wheel

Now here’s an indulgent gift we can get behind! For Christmas in 2015, John Legend bestowed upon his beautiful wife Chrissy Teigen an enormous cheese wheel. What the heck is that? Well, it’s a full round of Parmigiano-Reggiano partially hollowed into a bowl. You place risotto or pasta inside the bowl hot and toss it around to coat with the melty cheese. As Teigen said, “It makes me emotional.”

Blue Ivy’s Crystal-Encrusted Bathtub

Jay-Z isn’t the only member of the Carter household accustomed to being spoiled by loved ones. Instead of sending along the usual diaper cake to BFF Beyoncé before the birth of daughter Blue Ivy, Kelly Rowland gifted the first Carter kid a Swarovski-encrusted bathtub. Since it was sized specifically for a child, here’s hoping Blue now uses it for her baby dolls or handed it down to little sister Rumi.

Priyanka Chopra’s Snowmobile

When it’s Christmas and you live somewhere it snows, there are few better gifts we can think of getting than our own personal snowmobile. So, suffice it to say we have yet another reason to envy Priyanka Chopra — last Christmas, Nick Jonas surprised her with one. “My husband knows me so well,” she gushed of the winter toy.

J.Lo’s Canary Yellow Diamond Ring

Another push present FTW. When J.Lo and Marc Anthony were married and she gave birth to the couple’s super-cute twins, Max and Emme, he rewarded her with a canary-yellow diamond ring estimated to be worth more than $300,000. But you can get a similar style for just over $200k. Score!

Kim Kardashian’s Custom Birkin Bag

Granted, we imagine Kanye West has given wife Kim Kardashian a lot of extravagant gifts over the years (and vice versa). Still, one stands out for its uniqueness. You may be thinking, Um, lots of celebrities get Birkins. And while that’s true, West got his wife a one-of-a-kind version of the Hermès purse — it was hand-painted by famed artist George Condo. A standard Birkin bag will set you back around $13,000, so you can imagine what Kardashian’s must have cost.

Suri Holmes’ Victorian Luxury Playhouse

If ever there was a foolproof gift for a backyard with kids, it’s a killer playhouse. Katie Holmes obviously realized this, because in 2020 she splurged on a $24,000 Victorian playhouse for daughter Suri. Which, in all honesty, is nicer than most of the apartments I had in my 20s.