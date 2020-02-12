With his Oscar win this week, Brad Pitt has firmly stepped back in to the spotlight — but apparently, that’s not exactly how the actor likes it. New reports (and Pitt himself) say that he’s been slowing down lately, focusing on family, friends, and simple pleasures. And while Pitt is nothing but grateful for his win, don’t expect him to be jumping back into the Hollywood craziness anytime soon.

A source told People that Pitt’s recent professional success has everything to do with the changes he’s made to his lifestyle in recent years. “He has been enjoying a little slower personal life. It has worked wonders. We can see that it has shot him to the top professionally.”

“He is a new man,” the source added. “He is happy, loves his kids, and relishes his quiet time at home.” Don’t we all?

Pitt himself has confirmed that he’s doing better than ever these days, telling People he has “no complaints” about where he is in life now. “I got friends, I got lovely kids, I like my coffee, I like my dogs.”

After Pitt’s 2016 split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, the actor has had to do some serious soul-searching, spending time in Alcoholics Anonymous and focusing on his sobriety and repairing his relationship with his children. Pitt gave an emotional shout-out to his kids during his Oscars acceptance speech: “This is for my kids, who color everything I do. I adore you.”

