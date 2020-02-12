EntertainmentEntertainment News

5 Photos of Ashley Judd Being Hot, Not That We Need a Reminder

by

The internet can be a cruel and lonely place, especially for those in the public eye. Most recently, actress and activist Ashley Judd has been shamed on Twitter for — wait for it — her face appearing slightly puffier than usual. Ah, to be a woman! The claims are, of course, ludicrous, but we’d like to show Judd a little much-deserved love in this trying time. Photos over the years prove Judd is and always has been drop-dead gorgeous: inside and out.

The commentary about Judd began after a video of the actress campaigning for presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren surfaced on Twitter, retweeted by former Superman actor Dean Cain. He, and a handful of other trolls, have tweeted negative comments about Judd in its wake — Cain’s more general, but others calling out the appearance of her face specifically.

The “puffiness” to which these tweets are referring is allegedly due to prednisone, an incredibly common steroid medication taken for a variety of ailments. Judd is now more or less being asked to confirm her medical history and prescribed medication on Twitter, which is frankly disgusting, and something no one should ever have to do. And for what, even? To address the concerns of a few people who took issue with a perceived change in an accomplished woman’s face? Give us a break.

Judd is a powerful, beautiful woman — period. Here are five photos that prove just that.

Actress Ashley Judd attends The Women's Media Center 2017 Women's Media Awards at Capitale, in New York2017 Women's Media Awards, New York, USA - 26 Oct 2017
Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

First up, here’s Ashley Judd being beautiful at the 2017 Women’s Media Awards, where she received the Speaking Truth to Power Award for all her involvement in the #MeToo movement and her passionate activism on behalf of women anywhere. Stunning!

Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2018
Rob Latour/Shutterstock.

Here’s Ashley Judd being beautiful at the 2018 Golden Globes, where she, fellow Harvey Weinstein accuser Salma Hayek, and many more dressed in all black to show their solidarity with the Time’s Up movement — which, by the way, Judd played a huge role in propelling forward.

Ashley Judd90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018 WEARING CUSTOM BADGLEY MISCHKA
David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Here’s Ashley Judd being beautiful at the 2018 Oscars. Not much else to add here, we’re just low-key obsessed with this look on her.

Actress Ashley Judd speaks during a discussion on feminism at the Milken Institute Global Conference, in Beverly Hills, CalifMilken Institute Global Conference, Beverly Hills, USA - 30 Apr 2018
Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock.

Here’s Ashley Judd being beautiful at the Milken Institute Global Conference, where she spoke about her experience of coming forward with her story of sexual assault and why coming forward is still so hard for women to do. She also shared fundraising goals for the Time’s Up movement, and why they were so important to hit. An icon!

Ashley Judd campaigns for Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Warren, US Presidential Election Campaigning, Lebanon - 24 Jan 2020
Preston Ehrler/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

And finally, here’s Ashley Judd being beautiful while campaigning for Elizabeth Warren in February 2020. Getting involved in politics, backing a progressive female candidate? We love to see it.

Ashley Judd, never change.

Click here to see more photos from the Golden Globes #TimesUp movement.

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Kate Middleton's Surprise Trip to Ireland

Kate Middleton’s Surprise Trip to Ireland Reveals a Hidden Talent: Snake-Charming

Kate Middleton’s Surprise Trip to Ireland Reveals a Hidden Talent: Snake-Charming

View article
Sam Heughan Caitriona Balfe

Did Sam Heughan Just Spoil That Murtagh Dies in Outlander Season 5?

Did Sam Heughan Just Spoil That Murtagh Dies in Outlander Season 5?

View article
Peter Weber Chris Harrison

Does Peter Weber Really End Up with a Bachelor Producer?

Does Peter Weber Really End Up with a Bachelor Producer?

View article
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Just Became

Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Just Became Her Mama’s Modeling Mini-Me

Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Just Became Her Mama’s Modeling Mini-Me

View article
Ryan Gosling

Hey Girl: Did You Know That Ryan Gosling Is an ‘Amazing Chef AND Baker’?

Hey Girl: Did You Know That Ryan Gosling Is an ‘Amazing Chef AND Baker’?

View article
Jennifer Aniston Says Growing Up in

Jennifer Aniston Says Growing Up in a Household That Felt ‘Unsafe’ Made Her an Eternal Optimist

Jennifer Aniston Says Growing Up in a Household That Felt ‘Unsafe’ Made Her an Eternal Optimist

ad