From Academy Awards to Fashion Week, Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis have been on a series of mother-daughter outings lately. As these two smiled and struck a pose for the cameras together, one thing became very clear: 31-year-old Willis looks strikingly like mom Moore (and seems to have inherited her fashion sense too!).

Don’t believe us? First up, Moore and Willis at a Vanity Fair pre-party for Oscars season, looking extra-chummy in their contrasting black and white looks. Admit it: There’s literally no way you could look at these two and not see the resemblance.

Still need some convincing? Fine with us. Here they are at the Tom Ford show in Los Angeles just a few days later — and you’ll notice they’re sticking to their chosen colors for the season. Willis is sleek in a white suit and classic pumps, while Moore pairs sparkly silver heels with her lacy black dress.

From their long, dark manes of hair to their million-dollar smiles, these two have us seeing double. Also: holding hands for a photo op? Such a cute moment.

And because we can’t resist, there’s one more sweet snap to add to the collection. Willis and Moore also hit up the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together, along with stars like Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Brad Pitt, and more. While they broke from their traditional color scheme, both stars are dazzling: Willis in her plunging gold gown and Moore in a sexy sequined look. Both of them look so damn good at every photo op they encounter — but more than even that, we’re so impressed by the closeness of their mother-daughter bond.

Moore recently opened up about her relationship with her daughters in her new memoir Inside Out and according to a source she now has a beautiful relationship with Rumer and all of her daughters — so sweet to see this mom and daughter duo so happy together.

