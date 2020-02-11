They’re at it again! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are repulsing their children with their social media flirtations and, TBH, it only makes us love them more. The pair took the Oscars on Sunday by storm, chronicling the special event on social media in the process. But one suggestive exchange from the evening has their 18-year-old daughter calling out her parents for being a little too much.

On Monday, Ripa shared a playful Boomerang on her Instagram account showing her lifting the stunning Christian Siriano ball gown she wore to the Oscars — only to reveal producer Albert Bianchini hiding beneath the gown’s voluminous skirt. “Oil change,” the Live with Kelly & Ryan host jokingly captioned the cute clip. Never one to miss an opportunity to engage in a bit of naughty banter with and/or about his wife, Consuelos commented, “Been there.” (Yowza, is it hot in here, or…?)

The remark was captured via Comments By Celeb, which led to Lola stumbling across it. And let’s just say she probably wishes she hadn’t. “Absolutely repulsive,” she responded to the post. Of course, it isn’t the first time she’s called out her mom and dad for being risqué online, and we highly doubt it’ll be the last.

Last March, Ripa shared a throwback photo of Consuelos with his hands on her hips. She simply and sexily captioned the snap, “Those hands.” Not surprisingly, it didn’t take long for Lola to take issue with the post, writing, “Is the caption necessary?” Ripa had no shame, though. Her feisty retort? “Gurl bye.”

Ripa and Consuelos, who got hitched in 1996, are also parents to sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16. And as Ripa tells it, she and Consuelos routinely repulse their offspring. “So my daughter and my older son, if there’s PDA, they are disgusted,” They’re disgusted!” she told Us Weekly in 2018. “And by PDA I don’t mean… We’re not making out, but if there’s PDA, like, if Mark gives me a kiss, they’re like, ‘Ugh, ugh!’ I mean, really, that’s the reaction.”

