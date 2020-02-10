The 2020 Academy Awards red carpet did not disappoint — from Bombshell actress Charlize Theron in Dior Haute Couture to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt in velvet, this year’s Oscars looks were sexy, daring, and simply stunning. And the A-listers incredible fashion game didn’t end with the awards ceremony.

After Parasite won for Best Picture the stars (luckily enough to snag an invite) made their way to the exclusive Vanity Fair Afterparty. And many of our favorite stars who we didn’t see at the Oscars like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend also made their way to the celebration.

Partygoers joined other celebs to honor Hollywood’s biggest night by celebrating this year’s films with drinking, dancing, and more fierce fashion. And every year attendees make their way into the legendary portrait studio to have their photo taken by photographer Mark Seliger, an annual tradition.

“The 2020 #VFOscars Party portrait studio by @MarkSeliger is officially open—and Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson are here to kick it off.”

“We ❤️ love at the #VFOscars, and we’ve got Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade showing theirs off in the @MarkSeliger portrait studio. Follow along all #Oscars night for more Vanity Fair Oscar Party shots.”

“Welcome to the #VFOscars party. Come in. Relax. Take a seat (just like Tracee Ellis Ross). 📸 @MarkSeliger.”