Stormi Webster Proves She’s Kylie Jenner’s Mini Me, Sings ‘Rise & Shine’ Like a Pro

Like mother, like daughter! We always knew Stormi Webster would grow up to be just like her famous mama Kylie Jenner, but this latest clip takes it to a whole new level.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday evening to share a video of her two-year-old little girl playing with a microphone. “Sing something!” she tells Stormi, before suggesting “Rise and Shine,” the song that went viral when the reality star filmed her elaborate Kylie Cosmetics office tour back in 2019.

😩😍😍😍💗💗💗👼🏽👼🏽

The comments section nearly exploded after fans heard Stormi’s sweet little voice mutter the words “rise and shine.”

“That’s it, I want a baby,” model Winnie Harlow wrote, while a fan added, “She is the cutest baby with the funniest personality.” 

The toddler really does have a dynamic personality. Just days ago, she made us all laugh when the makeup mogul shared a clip of her little girl calling her “Kylie” instead of “Mommy.”

“Hi, Kylie!” Webster says in an Instagram Story with a mischievous smile on her face.

“That’s not my name. My name’s Mommy!” Jenner protests, as her daughter repeats, “Hi, Kylie!”

It’s safe to say the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has her hands full — but she wouldn’t have it any other way. Earlier this month, along with an over-the-top second birthday party, Jenner shared a beautiful tribute to her little girl, proving just how much she adores being her mom.

“And just like that she’s two ⚡️⚡️ happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever,” she wrote alongside a series of sweet photos. “We were meant for each other stormiloo.”

