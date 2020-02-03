Last night, we watched an incredible display of athleticism, grace, and dedication — and we’re not talking about the football. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira both killed it at the halftime show, but it was a surprise performance that really took our breath away. Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz unexpectedly stole the show, and it turns out this isn’t her first time performing as a mother-daughter duo. Actually, Emme’s already kind of a star performer in her own right.

While it’s no surprise that Lopez’s daughter is talented, we weren’t fully prepared for her angelic voice or confident on-stage persona. So, who is this mystery junior pop star, and what’s she been up to these past few years? Here’s everything you should know about Emme Muñiz.

She’s a Pisces

Emme was born on February 22, making her a proud Pisces.

She Has a Twin Brother Named Max

Also a Pisces: Emme’s twin brother Maximilian David Muñiz.

Her Father Is Marc Anthony

Emme and Max’s father is Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony. After Emme’s Super Bowl performance, Anthony shared his pride on Instagram: “Emme Daddy is so proud of you,” he wrote. “You are my ❤ and I am forever yours.”

Her Nickname Is Lulu

“I love when Lulu visits me at rehearsals,” Lopez wrote a few days before the Super Bowl, confirming this nickname for daughter Emme.

She Wrote a Children’s Book

In 2018, 10-year-old Emme decided she wanted to write a children’s book. Lopez took her to meet with publishers and pitch her idea for a book called Lord Help Me!, and the book already has an illustrated cover.

She’s in one of J.Lo’s Music Videos

Lopez’s 2018 movie Second Act featured a J.Lo original called “Limitless,” and daughter Emme’s vocals are featured. Emme also appears in the official music video.

She’s Been Performing on Tour with Her Mother All Year

In 2019, Emme joined her mother on her “It’s My Party” tour, performing the song “Limitless” alongside Lopez. In a making-of video, Emme opened up about what it was like to step into that huge spotlight: “Usually, the light’s too bright in my eyes, so I can’t see anybody, so that’s good. So I just look at mom.”

She Went Viral in 2019 for Singing an Alicia Keys Song

In May 2019, Jennifer Lopez shared a YouTube video of her weekend: “Ain’t No Weekend Like a JLo Weekend.” In the middle of the video, daughter Emme sings “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys — and it was all the internet could talk about for weeks.