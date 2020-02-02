First, the world fell in love with her music. Then her marriage to actor Eddie Cibrian became a public obsession. Now, she’s making a name for herself in a new way: as a mental health advocate. LeAnn Rimes opened up about her depression at BlogHer20 Health in Los Angeles this weekend — and, in the process, she shared the mental health tool that has proven invaluable to her personal wellbeing.

When Rimes first shot to fame, she was only 13 years old. The level of scrutiny that comes with becoming a celebrity at such a young age, well, it isn’t without a cost. During her closing keynote to the crowd at BlogHer20 Health, Rimes revealed that being in the public eye at such a formative time in her youth began her journey with depression. She was well into adulthood when she ultimately sought help to manage it, at which point she was introduced to a resource that taught her to create space for both positive and negative emotions at the same time.

“I checked myself into treatment after my 30th birthday, a conscious decision to face myself. I’d never been alone, but it was the first step into wholeness. Breathwork was the tool that created space for me. My nervous system was always on stun, fight or flight. Breathwork brought me back,” Rimes shared, tearing up as she told the audience. “We need to welcome a softness and tenderness to our own hearts. As women, we forget we possess this beautiful piece that’s so accessible, just taking a moment to be.”

At the end of her moving speech, Rimes even actualized the powerful experience with the audience — leading them in guided meditation and breathwork, as well as a stirring acapella chant.

The singer-slash-mental-health-advocate was in good company at the annual blogging summit, which was hosted this year at Rolling Greens in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

Hilary Duff spoke about the inevitable guilt that comes with being a working mom (and why we should cut ourselves some slack). Busy Philipps got vulnerable about the war on women’s reproductive rights, also announcing a rally focused on women’s rights to be held in D.C. outside the Supreme Court on March 4, 2020. Other notable speakers included journalist Lisa Ling, plus-size model Hunter McGrady, registered dietician and model Maye Musk, blogger Camila Coelho and more.