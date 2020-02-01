We Can All Relate to Blake Lively’s Latest Mom Confession

Behind the glitz and the glamour, Blake Lively really is just a relatable mom. The mother, who recently welcomed her third daughter with husband Ryan Reynolds, has been candid about her struggles with raising three kids under the age of 6, and most recently, dished to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on how little free time she actually has.

Lively’s day-to-day has been so chaotic that she hasn’t even had time to think about Valentine’s Day with her husband. When Seacrest asked if she and Reynolds had any romantic plans underway for the holiday, she admitted, “When you have kids, you don’t have time to do anything.”

The actress went on to tell a story about how her husband gifted her with a handbag for Christmas and her daughter’s reaction proves that the couple doesn’t get out much. “My daughter goes, ‘Oh, Mommy, for your closet!’ because I don’t leave the house.”

“She doesn’t know what a pretty handbag is meant for. It’s closet décor for her,” she explained.

And hey, for now… maybe it’s a positive thing that her daughter sees a handbag as closet decor! Sure, the A-list mama may not have the time to grab dinner and a movie with her husband these days (and put that handbag to good use!), but she’s ensuring that her kids are looked after, happy, and healthy — and that’s what’s important at the end of the day. Plus, she never has to worry about getting bored at home since her three daughters are certainly keeping things interesting. “It’s like going from two to 3,000,” she previously revealed on Good Morning America of going from being a mother-of-two to now three. “I mean, we have so many children. It’s pretty crazy. We’re outnumbered, and it’s a lot.”

But even with the chaos comes some laughable moments. Lively revealed that her daughters have already taken a liking to fashion, and have spent a lot of time trying on mommy’s high heels. “They come out [of my closet] wearing these heels and walk better in them than I do,” she laughed, pointing to her shoes. “They’re always in my clothes.”

Like mother, like daughters!