Jessica Biel’s Loving Birthday Post for Justin Timberlake Shows the Kind of Woman She Is

Look, I don’t condone the kind of behavior Justin Timberlake exhibited when he was caught drunkenly holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright back in late 2019, but I have to give his wife, Jessica Biel, credit for how she’s been handling the whole sticky situation. The 37-year-old actress has shown nothing but class since the scandal — and cringeworthy photos — hit the internet, and her latest post honoring her husband proves that she will continue to take the high road.

In celebration of the singer’s 39th birthday, the former 7th Heaven star took to Instagram to share a series of loving photos alongside a beautiful caption. “Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much ❤️🎂,” she wrote. The photos include Biel and Timberlake walking hand-in-hand, the couple sharing a sweet kiss, among other pics that showcase their love for one another.

It’s clear this is the mother-of-one’s way of saying she’s over the drama that rocked her marriage back in November and ready to move forward. The actress has remained silent about the status of her relationship ever since the singer and Wainwright were photographed getting a little too comfortable with each other during a boozy night out in New Orleans. But that doesn’t mean she wasn’t affected by her husband’s behavior behind closed doors. In fact, the father-of-one acknowledged that his actions were hurtful and embarrassing for his family when he issued a public apology on his Instagram page nearly a week after the incident.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he began his statement.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star,” he continued, adding that he was intoxicated and regretful of his behavior. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

While it’s taken some time for Jess to set the record straight on her marriage, I have to applaud her for the way she’s gone about this. I can’t say I would have been as cool, calm, and collected as the actress has been for the past several weeks. Sure, it was probably tempting to act out in anger and retaliate after the hurtful photos made their way to the internet, but she kept quiet and stayed strong until she was ready to put the drama behind her — and that’s power in itself.