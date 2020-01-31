Jennifer Lopez Just Launched a GUESS Campaign & We Want Everything

EntertainmentEntertainment News

Is there anything Jennifer Lopez can’t do? Somehow, between starring in award-winning Hustlers, shooting a new movie with Owen Wilson, preparing for her Super Bowl halftime show, launching a frozen meal line, and — we’re sure — one thousand other things, Lopez also launched a GUESS campaign rocking clothes from Marciano and her Jennifer Lopez for Guess clothing line. And yes, she looks completely fabulous in everything she’s wearing and it’s all available to shop right now.

Let’s face it: When you’re Jennifer Lopez, you must know that people want to dress like you. So, it’s really the least you can do to pass your fashion sense down into something we can a) afford, and b) wear out in our normal lives. Jennifer Lopez’s looks in this GUESS campaign are like the J.Lo-lite of fashion: all her signature flair, but less sky-high slits and six-inch heels.

Jennifer Lopez for Guess
Photo courtesy of GUESS?, Inc.

This look is such a showstopper. Lopez is equal parts elegant and tough in this stunning pinstriped white suit. We recommend snapping this up before your next big meeting for an extra boost of confidence (car not included, sadly).

Buy: Britta Pinstripe Blazer $248
buy it
Buy: Britta Pinstripe Pant $178
buy it
Buy: Britta Pinstripe Lace Vest $138
buy it
Jennifer Lopez for Guess
Photo courtesy of GUESS?, Inc.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that the neon trend is going nowhere — and if we’re going to buy in, there’s nothing we’d rather do it in than this gorgeous sweater dress. Also: It’s under $100.

Buy: Nyx Sleeveless Midi Sweater Dress $98
buy it
Jennifer Lopez for Guess
Photo courtesy of GUESS?, Inc.

Hello, old Hollywood! This vintage glam can be topped with a jacket for an office-ready look, or dressed up with heels for the weekend — either way, we’re suckers for a matching set.

Buy: Sleeveless Nadine Peplum Top $59
buy it
Buy: Zoe Capri Pants $79
buy it
Jennifer Lopez for Guess
Photo courtesy of GUESS?, Inc.

Can it be summer now, please? This flowy floral dress is making us ache for warmer weather.

Buy: Honey Asymmetrical Pleated Dress $128
buy it

There’s nothing we love more than a little Friday afternoon shopping. Thanks, J.Lo!

