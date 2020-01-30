If you were hoping to watch Peter Weber move forward in his quest for true love, you were likely frustrated by this week’s episode of The Bachelor. While he did deepen his connection with a few of the contestants, he also seriously alienated himself from others by inviting Alayah Benavidez back on the show, a woman who several of the other contestants had warned him was insincere and manipulative the previous week. And sure enough, within hours of her return, further drama ruled the house — and former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin has some theories on how and why that happened.

Becca spoke with Us Weekly on Wednesday to share her feelings on how Peter is handling this season of The Bachelor. “I always lead with this: I like Peter so much,” she began. “He has such a big heart. He just is a really kind soul, so I really do want him to hopefully find someone. That being said, I think it’s a struggle this season.”

“He has been dealt a hard hand,” Becca continued — and to be fair, I did feel badly for Peter as I watched him try to make sense of the different stories he was hearing from Alayah and Victoria P. Without being in the house with all the contestants, he can’t know for sure who’s telling him the truth and who’s lying, and it’s a tough spot to be in. But Becca’s sympathy only goes so far: Peter, in her opinion, needs to get his head on straight, and stop inviting drama back — like he did with Alayah.

“I would like to see him be a little bit more steadfast and just set in his decisions just because right now, just me as a viewer, I’m questioning certain things,” Becca explained. “I’m like, ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you letting her come back? Or why are you just condoning the drama and allowing it to happen…it’s difficult to watch right now.”

When there are 15-30 women living in one house and all trying to date the same man (or win the same Instagram sponsorships, however you prefer to look at it), you’re inevitably going to get some in-fighting. But Bachelors who manage to steer their season back on course are those who stay laser-focused on the relationships they’re forming, and make it clear from the start that they’re not interested in dissecting who said what. Unfortunately, Peter has been kind of taking the opposite approach, going from side to side and forcing confrontation over every rumor floated his way — not to mention changing his mind about a woman he already sent home.

While it’s “difficult to watch” now, Becca does believe Peter has the tools to turn this around — and she acknowledges that everyone goes into this show a little lost. “Being the lead, there’s no roadmap for it. You just kind of have to go with what you’re given,” she explained, likely thinking back on her own experience. “And he was given a tough group of girls, to say the least…I think as it goes on, he’ll figure it out. I think once more of the girls are removed and that drama is removed, he’ll be fine.”

Honestly, he better be — because if he’s this confused and wishy-washy all season long, I might not make it to the finale.