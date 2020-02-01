With Super Bowl Sunday fast approaching, it feels like everyone’s a major fan — at least for the weekend. But which celeb moms are in it to gorge on nachos and watch the halftime show, and which are on the edge of their seats over last-minute touchdowns? Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, and many more of our fave leading ladies are huge football fans, and they’ll be bringing their families together for the big game this Sunday.

Some of these football fans might surprise you, like NYC-born Alyssa Milano (who actually owns an NFL apparel line — who knew?). Others — like Southern queens Carrie Underwood and Jessica Simpson — grew up with a love of the sport, and are now passing that tradition on to their kids. Honestly, what we love most about all these moms who are football fans is the way they share their passion with their kids, teaching them how to throw a ball and taking them to games.

So with the biggest football event of the year around the corner, what could be better than seeing stars decked out in jerseys and throwing the football with their kids? These are the biggest celeb mom football fans out there — and you bet they’ll be celebrating right along with you come Sunday.

Chrissy Teigen

While Chrissy Teigen is reportedly a Seattle Seahawks fan, her amazing Super Bowl Sunday recipes are perfect for any football fan to enjoy.

Jennifer Garner is a longtime San Francisco 49ers fan — so we’re sure she’ll be on the edge of her seat this Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez isn’t just a major football fan (and soon-to-be halftime show star) — she and ex-husband Marc Anthony also bought a piece of the Miami Dolphins back in the day.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel supports the Denver Broncos — a nod to her home in Colorado.

Gisele Bündchen

When you’re married to one of the most famous football players in the world, being a fan of his team is kind of a given — but it’s still sweet to see Bündchen and her kids show the Patriots some love.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes is a proud football mommy! In 2017, she posted a video of daughter Suri Cruise throwing a football on the beach.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson was a longtime Dallas Cowboys fan — but with her husband Eric Johnson being a former 49ers player, it looks like the Simpson family might be San Francisco fans going forward.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, briefly dating QB Tony Romo and performing at their halftime show in 2006.

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano may be a New York Giants fan, but she designed fan apparel for teams all across the NFL after discovering that most retailers only sold pink options for female fans like her.

Venus & Serena Williams

Tennis pros Venus and Serena Williams bought a stake in the Miami Dolphins in 2009, and live about an hour away from the team’s stadium. “We’re South Florida girls,” Venus said at the time. “When we get off the road, this is where we come home to.”