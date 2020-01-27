In a rare candid — and vulnerable — moment, Irina Shayk has opened up about Bradley Cooper for the first time since they broke off their romance. Comments from the Russian model about her former relationship have been few and far between, even when the two were still together. But it’s a new year, and the notoriously private Shayk is kicking off 2020 with an interview that sounds as though it could have been quite cathartic for her.

It’s never easy when a relationship ends, and the degree of difficulty is only heightened the longer it lasts. Or the more complex it gets. For Shayk and Cooper, who were together for four years and share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, saying goodbye was undoubtedly a tough call to make. But as Shayk shared with the publication, sometimes people simply aren’t meant to be together that way. “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being,” she said. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

And while Shayk ultimately looks back fondly on her time with her ex, she also hints that moving on has been an uphill battle. “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” Shayk insisted before adding, “Life without B is new ground.”

For Shayk, the new ground she covers each day includes learning to navigate her world as a single parent. And, in a moment many moms can relate to, she says some days she quite literally feels lost. “It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart,'” she confessed.

Why open up now? Well, Shayk’s willingness to answer questions about life post-Cooper likely had a lot to do with who was asking them. Sharing the image of herself on British Vogue‘s March cover, Shayk thanked editor-in-chief Edward Enninful for his friendship, gushing, “Since the day we met until now, my friendship with you has meant so much more than work. And being chosen by you @Edward_Enninful to be on the March cover of @BritishVogue, is an honor.”

She went on to allude to just how sensitive the subject material was for her. “Thank you for making me a part of your vision, and always making me laugh, even when I wanted to cry while we did the interview,” she said.

The model mom is aware that sort of sentimentality from her may come as a surprise to people — she suggests she can be perceived by the media and public as somewhat… flinty. But in reality, she swears her fierceness belies her sensitivity.

“I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of that,” she told British Vogue. “If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know? I think some people are really scared of this coldness. I also think not many people know that underneath this there’s a nice, sweet person who cries in interviews.”