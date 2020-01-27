Music’s biggest night was full of memorable performances, including Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s romantic duet “Nobody But You” — but the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards also brought quite a few must-see family surprises that are guaranteed to make you smile.

The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas — took the Grammy stage performing their song “Five More Minutes” for the first time and “What a Man Gotta Do” that brought everyone to their feet, including their wives. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas all were caught on camera laughing and singing along as their husbands performed.

One of the evening’s most emotional moments came when Camila Cabello took the stage performing “First Man,” from her 2019 album, Romance. Cabello dedicated the tribute to a “man she loves,” but we’re not talking about Shawn Mendes. Nope, Cabello sang to her father, who was seated front row, as videos of her with her dad were played on a screen onstage. The heartfelt performance brought tears to her father’s eyes (not to mention everyone else’s, including Gwen Stefani’s) as the two embraced.

In another sweet family moment, Billie Eilish and her big brother Finneas O’Connell took the stage together for a performance of “When The Party’s Over,” with O’Connell accompanying the 18-year-old on piano. It wasn’t the last time the two would share the stage, though, as it was a hugely successful night for the siblings: Later in the evening they took home the award for Song of the Year for “Bad Guy.” Introducing her brother on stage, Eilish called him her best friend. In addition to Song of the Year, Eilish also won Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist. O’Connell actually one-upped his sister by winning five Grammys: Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical; Producer of the Year, Non-Classical; Song of the Year; Album of the Year; and Record of the Year. But hey, who’s keeping score when it’s all in the family?